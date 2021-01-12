Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[ABORTION-Supreme Court] "I Was Raped by My Father. An Abortion Saved My Life."By artappraiser on Tue, 11/30/2021 - 11:37pm |
Besides the reason it was written, to protect the rights of other women, this is one amazing story of a very admirable "poor little rich" black girl with incredible grit and fortitude, a lesson that the "privileged" can be living hellish lives, too.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/30/opinion/abortion-texas-mississippi-rape.html
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 7:34am
Neal Katyal doing coverage of the live Supreme Ct. arguments in the abortion case Weds. on MSNBC, has ready what justices said at confirmation to compare what they say today:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 8:48am
Detaching one's self emotionally from this issue, vaccine mandates complicate this issue. By mandating that people have to inject themselves with a vaccine, the "my body, my choice" argument has been .... complicated. We are usually accustomed to an argument of freedom of choice vs. prohibition in this country, not a case of government actually mandating people to consume something, and for that matter, mandating what health choices an individual makes. Biden even literally said in a speech "this isn't about individual choice." A statement like that could end up in a court decision.
I've also heard very progressive people, minorities, etc. use the phrase "my body, my choice" when talking about why they don't want a vaccine.
We also have a conservative supreme court and a social world that is lightyears away from what was going on in the early 1970s. Instead of "free love," we have "safe spaces" and #metoo. I swear that some millenial men and women have not spoken to the opposite gender in years. Population is declining but it's not because of abortion - the numbers on those went down just as births did. When I got married, it was so unusual for someone of my age that people acted like I had driven the space shuttle up to the moon all by myself. It might be more difficult for a generation to get worked up about this issue that isn't having relationships with anyone.
Does that all mean a reversal? IDK but it's a different world now.
by Orion on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 10:44pm
People are free to use "my body, my choice" with vaccines.
They are not free to demand that a business allow them to spread a disease.
Anti-vaxxers have a choice.
They also have time to decide whether they want the vaccine or not.
The state does not control the anti-vaxxers' bodies
That is much different than the government demanding that you carry a fetus to term.
There is no choice.
The state wants control over women's bodies
The women have to make a decision in a short period of time, biologically speaking.
Edit to add:
In recent office visits, I have checked to make sure the office or health care facility has mandated vaccination of employees.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 11:03pm
Come on, pick holes in your own arguments. Slogans are slogans - they're invariable over condensed bullshit in the end but serve a purpose. Prohibition wasn't replaced by total freedom - there are still age limits, DUI laws, bar closing times, state alcohol stores, dry counties. Vaccines have been mandatory for a lot of diseases for a long time - most of them for being contagious and deadly/debilitating to others. Measles, mumps, polio, even the ill-fated swine flu. The draft was law for American self-defense for ages - nothing about "my body, my choice" - your country called, you did your 2 years. This finally ended due to enough volunteer enlistment and no more large wars - or it would start over.
Abortion is still regulated and will always have limits. A fetus becomes a human before birth - we've been working on a valid, scientific and legal framework where it makes sense, both for the possible baby and the mother. Killing someone else's foetus obviously is not legal, so there are repercussions for punching a pregnant woman in the stomach. There are many foetuses that aren't viable, that will be completely damaged outside the womb, so there's a societal calculation in allowing that budding life to be terminated early - pain & suffering outweighing any benefit of existence.
And then there's an issue that's largely ignored - ignoring rape, women bear the burden of childbearing risk, especially marriage as the presumptive precursor (or quickly-to-follow) condition for sex and pregnancy faded to open sex. Conservatives have largely abandoned any pretense of sanity by making contraceptive difficult, and for the many who pretend to be scientific, their opposition to the decades old "morning after" pill RU-486 also makes little sense. But the state of contraception also requires women take pills that badly fuck up their hormones for years, or rely on devices that are both technically imperfect/life-changing misses and the reality is that men are often driving the sexual encounter so women dont have the option to make things careful and choice-driven. And it's a weird dichotomy - we spend a lot of societal effort on getting women to spread their legs, including a whole bar and vacation scene based on some implicit alcohol-driven rapey "lowering inhibitions" as well as trillions in advertising persuasion, and then if they become pregnant as a result, we expect it to be scientific and an intellectual/medically focused exercise, with the dudes largely exempt from participation, especially if they deny it.
So there's a bigger tilted social issue that's being ignored in shrinking the question down to 15 weeks or not. I haven't seen the court arguments, but it'd be good to see the breakdown of a typical pregnancy discovery and how long practically a decision and arrangements for abortion take - especially if the state gets in the way, including closing all but 1 abortion clinics.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 2:41am
If I could just insert what's clearly going on with Mississippi is that they are using the interpretation of the quickening of pregnancy, which for millennia was pretty much the standard morally/religiously for when a fertilized egg to fetus is supposedly infused with a soul or "life". They're using 15 weeks from conception rather than the 24 weeks of Roe v. Wade, the earliest possible modern times interpretation; when most eras in history always went with sometime after the first trimester just from evidence of a gazillion women.
THE POINT of this little tutorial: women have millions and millions of MISCARRIAGES during the first trimester, many without even knowing it (just missed a couple periods? worry not, it's here and boy is it ever! cramps are bad!) THOSE FIRST TRIMESTER MISCARRIAGES GET FLUSHED DOWN THE TOILET (or in olden days, thrown away with a bloody rag), NOBODY EVER HOLDS A FUNERAL or anything as if it's a human being rather than a bloody collection of cells.
This from wikipedia gets the reality of it across
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 3:33am
p.s. also in modern times medicine, after you have a early miscarriage, your uterus may still have to be "cleaned" out by a doctor, i.e. dilation & curettage, same exact thing as an abortion, or you could get problems like endometriosis and infertility...and they don't know which blood clot is the supposed fetus and which is not, whether it went down the toilet or is still there . To the layman, sonograms give a delusionary impression of everything in there being neat and clean, when early on, it's not! (Stem cell people, now those are the ones I would imagine would be more interested!)
I wanna know complicated things like: are they going to let a woman who has a tubal pregnancy get operated on by a doctor or is it more like: just let her insides explode so that the cells can grow a few more days?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 3:48am
Oh, I think they're intent on not letting us know about them yucky lady parts & icky details.
God will provide. If you read Genesis, a few billion years worth of development were handled in just 7 days,
no muss no fuss. So why should a little detail of an embryo caught in the tube make no, er, some nevermind?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 8:51am
Here you go, this guy's seen and done it all -
BUT WAIT, there's more: he mostly tweets ancient philosophy quotes
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 9:08am
Oh, when you said "Classical delivery..." I thought you meant....
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 9:17am
Rep. Swallwell tweeted very interesting suggestion that GOP leaders like McConnell don't really want to see abortion banned:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 9:12pm
National Review comes out for overturning Roe: https://www.ncregister.com/blog/national-review-comes-out-full-force-to-end-abortion
by Orion on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 11:13pm
Looking like: it's a good bet for fertile women to vote for a Democratic governor -
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 5:59pm
Do you notice that there is a general theme on current events in the US of whether or not everyday people should be granted the ability to make significant personal decisions? That's because we are on the general pathway to "no" in response to that question.
by Orion on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 11:06pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/05/2021 - 4:58pm
cross-link Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant people, a new study finds. Black women are at greatest risk
