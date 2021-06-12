Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
‘A War Hero and Patriot’: Leaders React to the Death of Bob DoleBy artappraiser on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 2:39am |
By Christopher Mele @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 5
Former presidents and political leaders recalled Mr. Dole’s dignity, sense of humor and lifetime commitment to public service.
The NYTimes obituary: Bob Dole, Old Soldier and Stalwart of the Senate, Dies at 98 Mr. Dole, a son of the Kansas prairie who was left for dead on a World War II battlefield, became one of the longest-serving Republican leaders.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/05/us/politics/bob-dole-obama-biden-reactions.html
Biden, Kamala Harris, Obama, Bill Clinton tweets:
NYTimes guest op-ed by Nelson Warfield, a Republican and a political media consultant who was national press secretary for Senator Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign:
I Tried to Change Bob Dole. Now I Realize He Was Right, Dec. 5, 2021
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 2:56am