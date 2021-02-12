Dad bought the gun 4 days before his son used it to kill 4 students, Mom carries too. Mom, 2016, posted letter to Trump: "You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No,’ she wrote to Trump. ‘I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes...thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,’

Adding, ‘Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.’