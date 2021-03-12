Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political TypologyBy artappraiser on Tue, 11/30/2021 - 12:44am |
Even in a polarized era, deep divisions in both partisan coalitions
We need at least 4 political parties, not 2; when oh when are people going to realize that? Otherwise, you're just going to end up with more and more Independents and nobody wanting to man the two parties except passionate weirdos about this that or the other thing (or narcissist populist). Maybe more ranked choice voting will help...
[....] the gulf that separates Republicans and Democrats sometimes obscures the divisions and diversity of views that exist within both partisan coalitions – and the fact that many Americans do not fit easily into either one.
Republicans are divided on some principles long associated with the GOP: an affinity for businesses and corporations, support for low taxes and opposition to abortion. Democrats face substantial internal differences as well – some that are long-standing, such as on the importance of religion in society, others more recent. For example, while Democrats widely share the goal of combating racial inequality in the United States, they differ on whether systemic change is required to achieve that goal.
These intraparty disagreements present multiple challenges for both parties: They complicate the already difficult task of governing in a divided nation. In addition, to succeed politically, the parties must maintain the loyalty of highly politically engaged, more ideological voters, while also attracting support among less engaged voters – many of them younger – with weaker partisan ties.
Pew Research Center’s new political typology provides a road map to today’s fractured political landscape. It segments the public into nine distinct groups, based on an analysis of their attitudes and values. The study is primarily based on a survey of 10,221 adults conducted July 8-18, 2021 [....]
Comments
Personally I think Nancy Pelosi is the one holding the Democratic party together with strings and glue and stuff. She's 81! Hello, she is not going to be there forever. The Republican party is a fractured mess that doesn't even know what they stand for anymore, except for one thing pretending to be beholden to Trump when most members really dislike him (And Trump is now 75! )
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/30/2021 - 1:02am
Now that he's announced he's not running again, Kinzinger's gotten more blunt about McCarthy and the Trump crazies
Adam Kinzinger Accuses McCarthy of 'Begging' Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'Stay in Power'
BY JASON LEMON @ Newsweek.com, 11/27/21
more here
Adam Kinzinger Calls Lauren Boebert 'Trash,' Says Kevin McCarthy Tried to 'Hug a Skunk'
BY AILA SLISCO @ Newsweek.com, 11/26/21
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/30/2021 - 1:50am
ah, back wrangling with that mysterious entity, "The Hispanic vote", again
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/30/2021 - 7:33pm
lol, what are they thinking? they actually do have a potential following out there among libertarian-minded young people fueling all kinds of new capitalistic gambling, but instead they're offering "galas" with Rudy:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 7:58pm
what I was talking about, it's right here!
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 8:25pm
There's this faction to consider, and I'm pretty sure they probably don't cotton to woke progressives very much:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 8:12pm
breaking new campaign ground, unfortunately. we all know what market he's after, but how many will he turn off?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 8:16pm