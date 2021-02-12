Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
How Amtrak Plans To Modernize Its Trains By 2030By Orion on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 1:07am |
Will Amtrak modernization help the United States finally catch up with just about every other developed country that has an extensive rail line?
I really like that the Biden administration and other people high up are putting money in to rail again. I think it's a return to how we traveled before the 1970s and an effort to catch up with all the other developed countries that have extensive rail lines.
The BAM rail line, which is one of the most extensive rail lines in the world and covers the area of Russia corresponding with the Mongolian border, has been in place since the 1970s and looks eerily similar to Amtrak. It is funded and presented much, much better, however.
Russia is a country that is a shadow of its former self and has an economy the size of Italy. Why can they do it and we can't?
Please summarize for those of us not ready to wade thru another "how great it's going to be" article, esp. since it involves billions in land concessions, choices about maglev more appropriate to China, questions about renewable sources, and will they ever actually serve more than the NE Corridor?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 3:08am
I'm not smart enough to summarize stuff like this. LOL. You gotta help me out.
by Orion on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 1:45pm
*Something* prompted you to post the video. Just describe that feeling, any specific items that drew you to it.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 9:52pm
I put one sentence up. I really like that the Biden administration and other people high up are putting money in to rail again. I think it's a return to how we traveled before the 1970s and an effort to catch up with all the other developed countries that have extensive rail lines. Beyond that, I don't have that much to say about it.
by Orion on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 11:11pm
Outstanding, much better, knew you could do it ;-)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 1:47am
LOL.
by Orion on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 4:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 6:49pm