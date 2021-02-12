Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Shooters Mom Doesn't Care, Fawning Trump SupporterBy NCD on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 11:31pm |
Dad bought the gun 4 days before his son used it to kill 4 students, Mom carries too. Mom, 2016, posted letter to Trump: "You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No,’ she wrote to Trump. ‘I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes...thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,’
Adding, ‘Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.’
https://scallywagandvagabond.com/2021/12/jennifer-crumbley-michigan-school-shooter-mother-penned-open-letter-trump-right-to-bear-arms/
Does she care her son will spend decades in prison? Does Dad care? Do either of them care about the dead and wounded? I would wager they could not care less. About anyone but yours truly, and their Orange God King.
Ethan and pistol packin' Jennifer Crumbly.
by NCD on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 11:43pm
If you think the murder and mayhem currently going in this country via handguns is all about Republican politics, you are only fooling yourself.
Where's your outrage been about minority kids killing each other with them every day for the last couple years?
Just now you're upset because his mom is a Trumpie? Or because the victims were all white kids? Plenty more people were killed by handguns that day, including under 18.
How about the parents or guardians of this one? This kid was making and selling them right in front of their nose:
And a former Democratic politician publicly upset about it, a rare and unusual thing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 4:13am
It must be you were outraged because perp had white Trump family and victims white. You have no interest in 500+ deaths under 30. 81% black, 15% Latino?
Here, 14-yr.-old shot 18 times while waiting for school bus. Got any outrage? Not until you know who his mother voted for?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 4:27am
Dead wrong.
by NCD on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 10:22am
IIRC there was a mass shooter who was all about Bernie. There's all sorts of reasons people go around shooting people.
I joined the NRA when I became a security guard because they provided all sorts of resources and gear for guards, but I made sure to also put in a donation for March for Our Lives. We've put up with this too long - guns exist everywhere but random shootings are only a recurring phenomenon in the United States.
by Orion on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 1:50pm
Sound points. The Republican Party has blocked any and all sane gun regulations for decades, and they loosen gun laws willy nilly, Texas just dropped the State requirement for gun handling safety class before concealed carry license.
Google Republicans block gun legislation and you get millions of links.
A ding on your NRA rating will instantly and permanently kill a Republican politicians career.
Guns, fetuses, gay wedding cakes, school bathrooms, Big Bird, are all Republican campaign props for which they could not care less, they care only about re-election, and they foment culture wars, even endanger the lives of their supporters, to hold unaccountable political power.
by NCD on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 6:09pm
The authorities at the school CLEARLY need to share the blame even though he had stupid sucky parents
After the fact, the D.A. is being super tough, charging him AS AN ADULT INCLUDING WITH TERRORISM!!! The latter ha s never been done before. She's gonna protect those white kids in school, is she ever. No bond! Being moved to an adult jail!
MEANWHILE back in the #ghetto of Democrat-run cities (St. Louis still #1 in homicides) both arrested kids and convicted felons are let out on the street to maim and kill each other with handguns over and over and over and over every single day, we don't care about prosecuting nor protecting the P.O.C., no outrage
oh 6 hours ago after a police chase:
A reminder: guns are illegal in Chicago, they ALREADY HAVE have full and total "gun control"
Afterthought: maybe Kyle will start a new right-wing white kid trend:
Because guns, handguns, are killing and maiming P.O.C. right and left in mass quantities. Maybe it is a Trumpian plot after all: let them have the guns, and low bail, so they can kill each other.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 5:18am
Reposting a tsunami of right wing talking points and anecdotes, and your feigned concern for city gun violence victims neglects the truth. You are shooting blanks.
You are not recognizing the fact that the fear and hate campaign tactics of the Republican Party are at the heart of this nation's gun afflictions. Gun law blocking Republican politicians are liars, and hypocrites and do not care about the body count, only re-election.
The Republican Party's exploitation and culture war incitement of its gun loving, gun buying, guns everywhere, irresponsible gun obsessed base is at the heart of all of this country's gun tragedies.
by NCD on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 10:32am
A reminder: guns are illegal in Chicago, they ALREADY HAVE have full and total "gun control"
You can't have gun control in a city when just a short drive away there is almost no gun control. I read an article some years ago about the gun pipeline from Indiana to Chicago. Men who looked respectable would go to gun shows regularly to buy several guns to be resold illegally in Chicago. Buyers would even place orders for the type and brand they wanted. No background checks and no records of the gun sold. Virtually untrackable. Very little that Chicago or even Illinois could do about it, The regulations or lack of were set by Indiana laws
by ocean-kat on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 6:29pm
Unfortunately, I haven't seen any evidence prosecutors have done this with black parents of minors with guns who shoot other minors in places like Chicago, Oakland in CA, Philadelphia, St. Louis...etc.
Why not?
Edit to add: here's just another high school student who just needs counseling by social workers, doesn't need to say in jail? Parents don't need to be prosecuted?
Alleged Timberview High School Shooter Timothy Simpkins Released From Tarrant County Jail
By CBSDFW.com Staff October 7, 2021 at 1:08 pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 6:46pm
There's a local video report at the link as well. it wasn't really covered in the national news. Why not? Worried parents of students in the Arlington school don't matter because they're black? Or they just accept guns are everywhere and their kids will have them? Or what?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 6:45pm
Republican senator blocks gun control law in wake of Michigan shooting.....
Democrat Chris Murphy had sought unanimous supporter for new background checks and expanded 10-day review of purchases ...... Senator Grassley (R) blocked the request, condemning it as “hostile towards lawful gun owners and the reelection of patriotic NRA supported Republicans .....”. link
by NCD on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 12:31am
GOP Senator blocks driver exams, speed limits and DUI tests, calls it hostile towards legal, God-fearing law-abiding drivers.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 2:35am
Things have now changed where the situation is that won't do much good anyhow.
AR-15's are not doing the major damage anymore, handguns are, by more than a mile. Enormous amount of violence executed by them, far far exceeding any school shootings. Especially handguns in the hand of people who have no training in the use of them, and including the love and glorification of them in hiphop culture. It's not just urban gang members or wannabe gang members, a lot of domestic violence now ends up with whole families dead, from handgun use, like nearly every day.
Nobody is going to go into people's homes and take away the mass quantities of handguns purchased in the last year and a half and win any election in the forseeable future.
(I was looking about a month ago, and I was shocked to see it - I'd estimate about 25% of the women's handbags currently being sold on Amazon have a front pocket for handgun, they actually call them handgun pockets.)
Many of liberal friends of everyone here probably helped the total sales but they are not going to admit it that they did that when millennials were protesting in the streets to defund police and fuck Joe Biden. And they are not going to admit it when ATF says if you bought a handgun in 2020 or 2021, you need to fill out this form, it's not going to happen. All those handguns are now added to the huge number of guns Americans already owned and can easily be resold and stolen.
Then throw in that ghost guns are the major new problem. Just read that in the big blue cities, more and more ghost guns are what police are finding in the execution of crimes. You make owners of manufactured handguns register them, it will just fuel the growth of people building ghost guns for self-protection or profit.
The NRA doesn't even matter anymore and they know it.
The more crime and the more localities have a hard time finding people to become police or other law enforcement, the more ordinary people will buy handguns. People who aren't trained to use them.
The really odd thing is that the crazy unhinged like the guy who shot Gabbie Giffords, who would be found by a longer waiting period, more and more of those kind seem to be using knives to attack or just punching people in the face or bashing their head in with a cinder block, and in public I'm sure a lot of average women read these stories and decide their husband is right: they never wanted one before, but they need a handgun along with the purse that makes it easily accessible while alone on the street. Especially with fewer cops around.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 3:24am
Proof I'm not making this up. People ARE buying handguns in mass quantities. Had they had stricter laws on Black Friday, it still would have been way too late! The gun used was one of 187,585 sold that day. These are all out there now, and many many more in the past year, and many are seeing use. People are not going to give them back! At least these, unlike the many ghost guns that urban police are now finding, are at least registered if some crime is committed.
The only thing that makes sense to me now: required licensing with required insurance to carry outside of the home, just like with motor vehicles. Problem is everyone agrees police can stop you when you're driving if they see something might be off, and check for license and registration. But stop and frisk is a big no-no, so you'll have only after the fact enforcement, i.e., if they see someone shooting.or see someone holding it in public view, they could ask for license and insurance.
As to preventing school shootings = metal detectors, they work. Sorry if you have old timey privacy issues about that but all parents won't "frisk" their kids, that's just reality.. Everyone that gets on an airplane or to a court has to go through one and have all their bags checked, why not schools?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 8:08am
good, now do some more, over and over,
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 3:02pm
actually, this sounds like the parents may end up nearly totally at fault; they were informed that he was loony, to get him help within 48 hours, and they still let him have access to a gun -
go to the whole Twitter thread for more; sounds to me like the charges should be stronger!
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 3:05pm