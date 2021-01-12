Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Shooters Mom Doesn't Care, Fawning Trump SupporterBy NCD on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 11:31pm |
Dad bought the gun 4 days before his son used it to kill 4 students, Mom carries too. Mom, 2016, posted letter to Trump: "You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No,’ she wrote to Trump. ‘I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes...thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,’
Adding, ‘Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.’
Does she care her son will spend decades in prison? Does Dad care? Do either of them care about the dead and wounded? I would wager they could not care less. About anyone but yours truly, and their Orange God King.
Ethan and pistol packin' Jennifer Crumbly.
