Even in a polarized era, deep divisions in both partisan coalitions

@ PewResearch.org, Nov. 9

We need at least 4 political parties, not 2; when oh when are people going to realize that? Otherwise, you're just going to end up with more and more Independents and nobody wanting to man the two parties except passionate weirdos about this that or the other thing (or narcissist populist). Maybe more ranked choice voting will help...

[....] the gulf that separates Republicans and Democrats sometimes obscures the divisions and diversity of views that exist within both partisan coalitions – and the fact that many Americans do not fit easily into either one.

Republicans are divided on some principles long associated with the GOP: an affinity for businesses and corporations, support for low taxes and opposition to abortion. Democrats face substantial internal differences as well – some that are long-standing, such as on the importance of religion in society, others more recent. For example, while Democrats widely share the goal of combating racial inequality in the United States, they differ on whether systemic change is required to achieve that goal.

These intraparty disagreements present multiple challenges for both parties: They complicate the already difficult task of governing in a divided nation. In addition, to succeed politically, the parties must maintain the loyalty of highly politically engaged, more ideological voters, while also attracting support among less engaged voters – many of them younger – with weaker partisan ties .