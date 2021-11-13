Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[COVID News] Emails reveal new details of Trump White House interference in CDC Covid planningBy artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 4:51pm |
The documents released by a congressional committee lay out a timeline for how the Trump White House began to downplay the dangers posed by Covid-19.
By Erin Banco @ Politico.com, Nov. 11
New emails and documents released by a congressional committee investigating the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic show the extent to which top White House officials interfered in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s efforts to warn Americans about Covid-19.
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has conducted interviews over the last several months about how former President Donald Trump and his closest confidantes, including former White House adviser Scott Atlas and son-in-law Jared Kushner, tried to steer the course of the federal response, sidestepping the interagency process [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 9:37pm
German state health ministers call to extend state of emergency as COVID cases soar
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 10:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 5:46am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 6:01am
oh joy, fun winter ahead -
Remember the good old days when people used to argue about access to other kinds of health care? Fuggeaboutit, whatever the system, most quality health care personnel in it don't want to see any more patients, they want a good long vacation if not to change careers; it's really not about money anymore, if you're not on your deathbed, why should they care?
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 10:42pm
^ emphasis required: so damn sad we have settled for 5 commercial airlines worth of deaths every single day.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 10:45pm