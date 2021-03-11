    Gridlock

    By artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 4:15pm |

    Protesters causing it. TOTALLY COUNTERPRODUCTIVE. The system as built and which people currently have to use to survive: roads for vehicular traffic. The only people who have a positive reaction to your protests: the lucky who don't have to get anywhere.

    These people illegally shut down the two main arteries to Manhattan:

     

    This morning climate activists shut down the FDR for 2 hours and the Westside Highway. Climate action needs to happen now. @XR_NYC #ClimateEmergency #ClimateAction #ClimateStrike #ClimateCrisis #nycprotest #WakeUp @protest_nyc pic.twitter.com/fhM9m1eqJr

    — Megan (@mwatsonnyc) October 25, 2021

     

    These people should know better; they no doubt had a permit which they got by the permit givers knowing it would be counterproductive:

     

    'We will not comply!': NYC workers protest vax mandate with march across Brooklyn Bridge https://t.co/3zHCtbXc7w pic.twitter.com/vyzHY6LvBi

    — New York Post (@nypost) October 25, 2021

     

     

    NOW - Large protest against vaccine mandates in New York City.pic.twitter.com/2zvqrlZIhE

    — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 25, 2021

     

    Supply side economics?

    https://digbysblog.net/2021/10/24/yeah-its-the-economy-sigh/


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 4:31pm

    compare this very serious protest by those with immediate terrible problems, to the above silly people:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 6:27pm

    The cabbies won what they wanted!:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 9:12pm

    Amen! But both protesters and lefty commenter. Same as BLM brats from Brooklyn!

    This is alienating to people, not endearing or persuasive. https://t.co/e9JTrYY2yj

    — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) October 25, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 12:08am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 3:00am

    More counter-productivity:

    It's definitely "cancel culture", i.e. don't invite Sinema to your wedding, expel her from society, make her a pariah


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 3:39pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 8:22pm

    Well gosh darn,I am so impressed; that should really convince the Senator, doncha think!? Surely he's gonna make a 180 turn now!

    Reason #2 Manchin shouldn’t own a car pic.twitter.com/FEwDXhkgVz

    — Marjorie Gaylor Queen (@Tim_Tweeted) November 4, 2021

    Such great P.R., too, winning friends and influencing people!

    Activists swarm Joe Manchin's Maserati as he tries to leave parking garage https://t.co/ZvdplwonfC pic.twitter.com/493ka7PKBd

    — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2021

    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 1:36am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 3:18am

    James Fallows, media vs ppl

    https://digbysblog.net/2021/11/09/lets-talk-about-msm/

    Also example how to judge Biden (fairly and accurately)

    https://fallows.substack.com/p/what-we-learned-at-the-town-hall


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 1:09am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 1:25am

