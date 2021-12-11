Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
In Illinois, Dueling Infrastructure Votes Reflect Shifting G.O.P. TerrainBy artappraiser on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 5:00am |
Representative Darin LaHood voted against the infrastructure bill while Representative Adam Kinzinger supported it. The split reflects the Republican Party’s post-Trump era of uncertainty.
By Jonathan Weisman @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 11
WASHINGTON — For months, Representative Darin LaHood appeared to be a sure Republican vote for President Biden’s major infrastructure bill that had passed the Senate with bipartisan support and was awaiting House consideration.
His Illinois district includes the heart of the nation’s heavy construction equipment manufacturing industry [....]
His father, Ray LaHood, was a famously pro-infrastructure Republican member of the House who later served as President Barack Obama’s transportation secretary. And when the infrastructure bill was before the Senate this summer, the younger Mr. LaHood was an enthusiastic booster.
“I give the Biden administration and the bipartisan group of senators a lot of credit,” he told local reporters in July as he expressed optimism for a deal. “They keep working at this.”
Then last week, Mr. LaHood voted no, joining all but 13 of his fellow Republicans in opposition to the bill.
One of the 13 who voted for the measure was Representative Adam Kinzinger, who represents an Illinois district that adjoins Mr. LaHood’s.
The votes of both men say a lot about the Republican Party in an age of uncertainty [.....]
Comments
If you read on you will find that La Hood's vote change was less about Trump or party unity enforced by Kevin McCarthy and more about the forthcoming reconciliation bill tied to it. Just like The Squad mistrusted that the reconciliation bill will not have certain things in it, he mistrusts that they will have the liberal things in it, and he will be blamed for those by constituents. Big spending liberal things that constituents might not like at a time of inflation fears.
Crazy I know, tying the fate of one bill to the other because you're not sure what will be in the other, who'd thunk it.
Then there's also the radically reconfigured district problems, a lot of these guys have to look forward to changed constituencies, ones that they might know so well. It's a risk just like The Squad risked.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 5:15am
found this one already on a "most popular" list even tho only a couple hours old: Ocasio-Cortez Isn’t Wavering. Are New Yorkers on Her Side?
By voting no on the infrastructure bill, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set off a fierce debate, including among city residents eager to see the subways improved.
By Katie Glueck and Nicholas Fandos @ NYTimes, Nov. 12, 2021, 3:00 a.m. ET
also I note this, suspect she is sort of like an Oprah to some, an alternative to the same old same old Washington pol who doesn't get personal?
Through social media, many voters also feel personally connected to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who intersperses wellness tips and pictures of her dog, Deco, with discussions of policy and procedure.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 5:34am
hah this is a great reality-based reminder of what it would be like having Trump as the messaging chief again on GOP policy:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 6:25am