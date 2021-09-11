@ TheHill.com, Nov. 8, CHARTS AT THE LINK

An overwhelming majority of voters said cancel culture has gone too far, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Seventy-one percent of registered voters said they strongly or somewhat believe that cancel culture has gone too far. By contrast, 29 percent of respondents said they believe a little or not at all.

The Hill-HarrisX poll used the Merriam-Webster definition to define cancel culture: Cancel culture is defined as “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure."

Seventy-six percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Democrats, and 68 percent of independents said they either strongly or somewhat agree cancel culture has gone too far.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 930 registered voters between Nov. 2 and 3. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.