These were the only Democrats voting no. 200 Republicans, partisan obsessed hypocrites, most of which represent states to receive billions for infrastructure, also voted no. Thirteen House Republicans voted with Pelosi and the Democrat majority. Without the Republican votes the legislation would not have passed.

The Squad: Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan