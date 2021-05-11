For years, we have always been warned about Nazism emanating from some rural reactionary quarter. Nazism, for real, however, took root in Vienna, a once highly educated and prosperous city where things simply did not turn out how anyone thought they would turn out. There was such a void of any sort of proper governance that total evil could take charge.

I do believe that cities like Seattle, Washington are where that could happen again. Technocratic governance by software elites turned life in to a massive homeless dystopia. Instead of preparing for the real world, an entire generation was raised for a technological utopia that never showed up, with medieval ruin showing up instead. Unlike other cities in the United States, there's little preparation for dealing with social problems.

Stories of that region regularly now sound like a journey through hell:

SEATTLE — A murder case in Spokane is drawing attention to the alarming amount of human trafficking happening in the Seattle area. A 60-year-old Spokane man is behind bars after he admitted to killing his daughter's ex-boyfriend. He claims the 19-year-old man sold his daughter to a sex-trafficking group in Seattle. However, the FBI and Washington State Patrol are investigating that claim. Seattle is known to be one of the top cities for sex trafficking. Statistics are hard to track, but the Port of Seattle, which has been working to fight human trafficking since 2007, says 500 to 700 minors in King County are forced into prostitution every year. "We've got young people who are being sold in the sex trades and adults who are being trafficked for labor," said Mar Brettmann, executive director and CEO of Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking. BEST provides training on the signs of sex trafficking to businesses in sectors like hospitality and tourism. "It's happening at even more alarming rates since the onset of COVID."

Homeless and undesireables littering the streets, sex trafficking, a lack of police enforcement, and more aggressive conservative types from Eastern Washington willing to take force in to their own hands. While I was living there, I lived with an ex-Mormon who quite literally turned his home in to a brothel. This is a recipe for something really bad, for someone to show up and threaten to clean things up by force. The culture there is one of denial and believing that problems only happen somewhere else. I'm from there. I wouldn't say it if I weren't serious.