Democrats clear procedural hurdle for Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending billBy artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 2:48am |
The vote came after a deal between progressive and centrist Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill and move forward on the "Build Back Better" act.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/democrats-eye-friday-vote-biden-s-spending-bills-still-wrangling-n1283353
(Interesting comments on thread)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 2:55am
BBC, NYTimes etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:00am
^note NYT above:...The House put an even larger social safety net and climate change bill back on hold amid Democratic infighting...
no doubt there's more detail on that at sources like Politico, WaPo, The Hill, etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:05am
POLITICO Playbook: How Biden and Pelosi saved BIF
By RYAN LIZZA and EUGENE DANIELS 11/06/2021 11:18 AM EDT
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 2:23pm
^ note that the above narrative that the Squad tried to fuck Pelosi and that the 13 brave Republicans were the heroes of the day for Biden was co-written by this man, one to watch:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 2:28pm
P.S. I'm liking the sarcastic skepticism of this free-lance pop-cuture guy too:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 2:34pm
Meanwhile, across the pond, evidence that the idea that ethnic tribalism is a permanent human condition is a bullshit fallacy and a troublemaking one at that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:03pm
so just wait until your brain stops firing and try to think logically:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:12pm
I was watching this dumb video on Facebook where a woman threw some trash out the window and a guy on a bike followed her to make her pick it up (he brought it with him). I knew it was bullshit, totally contrived click-baity stuff, but inside i could feel it still aroused my emotions. Easily manipulated beasts we are. Important to remember with all this dog-whistling, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:54pm
thinking a while on how this happened, what popped up in my mind is one of the things I myself admired about Bill Clinton as president is how he would work the phones tirelessly into the night and meet with any Congressperson (no matter how much they might hate him,) and basically do anything possible (including bribery with pork) to whip votes and get legislation he wanted passed, passed.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 7:46pm
from
Wokeness Derails the Democrats
By Maureen Dowd @ NYTimes. com, Nov. 6, 2021
So he's back on the path he ran on, with The Squad voting against what he wanted and a bunch of Republicans helping him by going against Kevin McCarthy's wishes and what their own electorate wants?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 7:19pm