    [POLICING ISSUES] Starting with the NYTimes on "Gang Takedowns"

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 12:57am |

    [Previous thread here: Policing Problems Redux, May 23 thru Aug 27]

    Gang takedowns are good. Shooters are arrested. Shooters are people who shoot people. Gang takedowns are "disputed" by like a dozen people. And the New York Times found them all!

    "As Shootings Increased, N.Y.C Returned to Disputed Tactic: Gang Takedowns" https://t.co/VioqYtJ0my

    — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) August 29, 2021

    Comments

    Glanced at the wording on this misconduct ruling in the UK as regards court testimony by a relatively high police officer. I like the wording I have highlighted; as the point of all this kind of thing should not be revenge nor a sociological experiment of some kumbaya ideal society, nor blaming police for prosecutor spin if they do it, but simply making a force that the majority of the public, who is paying the salaries, trusts!

    Misconduct found for Met Chief Superintendent over misleading witness statement

    A senior Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer committed misconduct when he made an incomplete, inaccurate and misleading witness statement in a criminal case, a disciplinary panel has decided.

    The outcome follows our investigation.

    Chief Superintendent (Ch Supt) Simon Ovens, based at New Scotland Yard, faced allegations that he: 

    • knowingly provided false and misleading information in a statement provided to the police for the purposes of a prosecution
    • failed to check his work phone prior to writing this statement with the effect that he provided a statement that was false, misleading and inaccurate
    • and those actions brought discredit on the police force and/or undermined public confidence in it.

    An independently-chaired disciplinary panel found misconduct proven at a two-day hearing, organised by the force, which finished yesterday (Thursday 26 August). [....]

    Ideally police shoud be more trusted than prosecutors, not less. Prosecutors are advocates; police should be like every other expert witness:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 1:16am

    My impression is police are used to lying about details in reports, at least in the US - don't know how true or widespread.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 3:21am

    Er,


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 1:20am

    Applicable to the NYTimes piece on gang takedowns:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 2:55pm

    How a lot of people see reporting on police misconduct now, including me, especially after getting to know the percentages; well said:

    One report like this in isolation is news. A steady stream of reports highlighting alleged unfair treatment of suspects and convicts, combined with a lack of attention given to suffering and losses caused by criminals, amounts to political propaganda. https://t.co/EaPl8VJo5y

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) August 29, 2021

    What the tweet doesn't address is the ENORMOUS harm such unbalanced propaganda has done to our society and its rule of law.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 3:02pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 9:43pm

    "2 Milly" reports: already defunded; sources say: not going swimmingly:

    oh:

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 6:25am

    not about police misconduct but that of a prosecutor (which is a much more important problem, mho):


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 6:16pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 1:14pm

    This childish version of BLM is extra-counterproductive, revealing total lack of self-control and basically lack of ability to think at all. Especially as it is bias verification for the police to negatively profile nearly everyone the neighborhood


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 5:12pm

    oh that attack on police also included some Jan. 6-type behavior one can see in this short video, otherwise known as rioting; it appears the rioters were mostly "p.o.c." - 

    (1/2) On Friday, 9/3, at approximately 10:32 pm, a group approached the @NYPD46Pct in order to protest a police involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, 8/29/21. While protesting, the group began to push barricades into the officers protecting the precinct as well as… pic.twitter.com/iKy515rej2

    — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 5, 2021

    (note that planning to burn a police car is a serious crime though you might not think so given the many times it happened across the country in the summer of 2020)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 1:39am

    and another one:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 5:20pm

    Police stop enforcing shoplifting as a crime, as all they get for it is grief, therefore it quickly grows into the province of organized crime and therefore a private corporate police force grows bigger every day.

    And former police paid by the public say "take this job and shove it" and go for those jobs instead?

    Is that what "reform" advocates intended? An army of private police?  Huh?


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 5:31pm

    "Chicago’s rising violent crime: How to hold politicians and judges accountable? Connect the dots."

    In Chicago, violent crime is the number one issue. People vote with their feet or their wheels. And drive away. My latest column https://t.co/fZ9cx3YVnd

    — John Kass (@John_Kass) September 5, 2021

    P.S. CWBChicago recommended.and Peter Moskos too


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:33pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:49pm

    cross-link to rmrd's separate post of WaPo op-ed by violence interrupters in Minneapolis, as per above, one half of the solution:

    TAKING A SEAT TO FIGHT CRIME IN BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 3:19am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:51pm

    Horrible that this even needs to be said. Kim Foxx's office in Chicago is a extra special disaster; this happens consistently there:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 1:07pm

    An example where "defunded" surely equals more crime:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:27pm

    :"Broken windows" -

    "Nature abhors a vacuum."

    When respect for the law is lost, the underworld begins to take over. https://t.co/DdlGX205qC

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 7, 2021

    edit to add:

    There was just a loud drunk domestic squabble outside my house. I watched. I judged. I pondered root causes. And then I opened my front door, raised my voice as loud as I possible can and shouted "shut the fuck up!"
    Problem solved. They don't teach that in de-escalation training.

    — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) September 7, 2021


    Also, after my strong vocal assertion, one party (I would say the unjustifiably aggrieved party, but who am I to judge?) kind of asserted, to me: "What are you going to do about it?" But whatever. That was face saving. And then they walked away. Without fighting.

    — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) September 7, 2021

    Though seriously (I was being serious) the value of letting people know they're being watched matters. After I yelled, somebody from across the street did, too. This is Jane Jacobs. This is "eyes on the street." This is Broken Windows. Police weren't needed, but policing was.

    — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) September 7, 2021

    (Needless to say, you don't do the latter if your neighborhood has already deteriorated to the point where you could easily be shot for doing it. you do it to keep your neighborhood from deteriorating to that point..I think too many "Karen's" are being unfairly castigated for filling this role in neighborhoods that haven't deteriorated to that point yet.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:45pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:47pm

    On San Francisco's crazy level of OD deaths:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 1:14pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 4:50am

    10 May - 25,000 dead in US

    27 May - 100,000 dead, 29k in New York (probably undercounted)

    11 June - The United States has reported a total of 2,000,464 cases and 112,908 deaths.

    It's quite possible people had other things on their minds

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_COVID-19_pandemic_in_May...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 9:05am

    good point, at sametime hearing gunshots at home while you're shut in, I dunno, maybe make reporting more likely, or are calls before that time all people out and about? there really was a lot of support for the intial protests, the video did have an emotional effect, I think fear and panic about Covid got transferred in many cases irrationally to Derek Chauvin and all police branded as him. A palapable bogeyman,

    Edit to add: remember a WaPo article from early on during protests, an expert warning that even tho support was high at the time, that it would fade, that it was emotional reaction to individual example.of prejudice and as people had more time to ponder such things, they reconsider their initial opinion. (The op-ed itself was along the lines that is also why it is important for protesters to be rigorous about message and behavior, i.e., MLK Jr., and show the other guy as the bully, long term; that otherwise initial mass support fades.)


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 11:14am

    I don't mean to dismiss it, just point out there are often other factors besides our fave theory-supporting personal bias one. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 12:10pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 1:01am

    this type of thing is probably going to happen more often with the job market as it is?

    WA state prison guard is suspected violent outlaw motorcycle gang leader https://t.co/SCqNdNtGnF

    — John Sullivan (@ZFTWARNING) September 11, 2021

    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 1:08am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 2:39am

    Ha ha ha - guess when a doped up criminal/ex-con attacks and steals your taser, running away during arrest, you should call a mental health professional. Wonder how that "training" is gonna look.

    PS - the dumbfuck has an "estate" now? Who knew. The cop should countersue - physical assault that caused mental anguish, work stoppage, undeserved loss of reputation. Whoever's feeding this fucktard's family with cash can put a lot more in the till.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 3:55am

    As per the idea of taking police off of traffic duty to avoid supposed problematic and abusive stops, here's how using cameras for traffic violations instead of humans and other lenient laws regarding driving is working out in New York state:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:30pm

    also, on supposedly abusive traffic stops:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:32pm

    The "abolish prisons and jails" meme is getting political attention in NY today:

    Welcome to this morning's edition of Sociopaths on the Loose ... https://t.co/d7gVuLbrnt

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 13, 2021


    1) Make it impossible for people to work there.
    2) Point to the crisis you helped create and use it as an excuse for trying to plague the city with violent criminals. https://t.co/g0udmj4mka

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 13, 2021

    Eleven "state senators" and a handful of public defender reps will tour Rikers Island on Monday, to point out problems they helped bring into being. https://t.co/GJ9TXHZ0TX

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 13, 2021

    '... 10 in-custody deaths since December; units in the jail complex going unstaffed for 24 hours or more; five-day stretches in crowded intake cells before detainees are provided a bed; overlong quarantine periods, and; failures to produce detainees for court appearances.'

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 13, 2021

    So, are we ready to restore the practice of placing unruly detainees in solitary confinement, yet, or are we still complaining that this practice is "torture"?

    Alternatively, unruly detainees could be confined to the residences of compassionate public defenders. https://t.co/wRebVG7sat

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 12, 2021


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:54pm

    On the controversy over the SHOTSPOTTER technology in use by several police forces in cities:

    But your so-called public advocate doesn't like ShotSpotter, because, well ... see for yourselves. https://t.co/i7DDzcUkzE

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 12, 2021

    Not to mention the NRA and friends, of course, their fight for "freedom" to use firemans in localities where they are outlawed, supposedly flaunting the 2nd Amendment. Shoot off guns wherever you damn well feel like it, without any A.I. Big Brother listening for the sound?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:47pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 1:39am

    got to admit he is very good at the "all hat, no cattle" accusations about government liberals, nudging them to actually do something besides talk.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/15/2021 - 1:03pm

    Can think of many parties who won't like this one bit, but police scanner addicts will have severe withdrawal:

    I wrote a thing. https://t.co/bCV1pwCqqn

    — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) September 14, 2021

    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/15/2021 - 9:11pm

    this is how our system is supposed to work: you don't abolish or defund police and prisons (which is libertarian "no government is capable of doing good" thinking,) you vote for people who will install those in the judiciary branch who safeguard civil rights by being a overseer of what local law enforcement is doing. You want Federal government doing exactly these things. Example: how Jim Crow was finally dismantled. You got Jim Crow because Federal government for a long time was using a light hand interfering with what southern states and locality law enforcement was doing.

    On Monday, AG Garland announced a review of its use of monitors who oversee the implementation of consent decrees. This has been a concern among community groups in cities where police dept’s are covered by consent decrees after DOJ investigations. https://t.co/ftqZkj6jv5 2/

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021


    On Tuesday Asst AG for Civil Rights @KristenClarkeJD announced that the @CivilRights Division has opened an investigation into conditions in Georgia’s prisons. This is huge. The humanitarian crisis in southern prisons is a critically important issue. https://t.co/kdBYPDkLVI

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021

    Then the DOJ announced that it will ban the use of no-knock entries and chokeholds by federal law enforcement officers (except in cases where deadly force is authorized - more to probe abt the exception to be sure) . https://t.co/HT1uKQcNUH

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021

    And then today Assoc AG @vanitaguptaCR announced a review to ensure that its grant programs to law enforcement comply w/Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which forbids the provision of federal funds to programs engaged in racial discrimination. https://t.co/Ebv8DvP7vm

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021

    It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a week in which DOJ has announced that it will undertake multiple measures, each with the potential to result in fundamental shifts in longstanding discriminatory practices by officials in the criminal justice system.

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021

    I’m remembering AG Garland’s confirmation testimony in which he explained that he needed AAG @vanitaguptaCR & Asst AG for Civil Rights @KristenClarkeJD on his team in particular to help him with critical areas of the work with which he does not have experience.

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021

    This week feels like an important return on his commitment to assembling this rich team. And it’s still Thursday. So there’s still time for more…../

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021

    For many I know this all may seem slow and clunky - it is after all, the government. I’m gratified to see that they’re using the tools they have to undertake measures civil rights groups have been asking for for years. And they’re working carefully and smart.

    — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2021

    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 2:08pm

    just fixed incorrect first tweet paste in above, may have been confusing    

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 2:12pm

    Apparently certain NYPD practices are no longer considered evil in Harlem:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 12:44pm

    great replies:

    and in 2020 there was nothing else to listen to if you were stuck at home trying to avoid the reality of killer Covid stalking the whole human race--you had the saga of George Floyd to manipulate the emotions and distract

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 4:00pm

    One part of me got a real kick out of this video of a small very passionate band of Black anti-vax protesters in Atlanta. Not only are they not fearful of cops, they got an old fart white one right there accompanying them, acting as their protector and crossing guard/traffic director....

    @NICKIMINAJ told the truth to me, Fauci lied to me” Protesters are approaching cars leaving the @CDCgov in ATL.Claiming the CDC is lying about the vaccine& @NICKIMINAJ is telling the truth. More on COVID-19 misinformation & locals protesting the vaccine. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6DwNo6ffbn

    — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 15, 2021

    Someone here constantly promoted the idea that the "black community" fears cops. Well this litt,e community obviously doesn't, but they fear vaccinations instead...So which "black community"? The one you are isolated in?

    Constantly attributing similar thinking to one skin color IS racist! I'm sorry if people here find me saying that offensive but I find such racism very offensive! Especially when there are very differently-thinking people with dark skin not just in my Bronx neighborhood (not to mention members of the NYPD) but in my very own family living across this country.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 4:15pm

    & sometimes police just boff it


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 2:28am

    nice catch. makes you wonder if they are that clueless about finding serial killers as well...


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 5:29am

    the problems at NYC Rikers Island jail - news & opinion:

    Here's a better idea: Send those especially "bright" politicians who think they really understand the inmates.

    100 NYPD personnel heading to Rikers to help alleviate crisis at jail complex https://t.co/HpWY78RjoI

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 21, 2021


    Since the conditions causing corrections officers to avoid work aren't being changed, it's likely this deployment of NYPD officers will cause: 1) The cops to start calling in sick themselves, and 2) New recruiting problems for the NYPD.

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 21, 2021

    What is happening now is that the criminal-sympathetic interests are doubling down on the problems they created by disallowing solitary confinement of unruly inmates.

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 21, 2021

    AOC, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez sent a letter to Kathy Hochul and Bill de Blasio demanding the release of inmates from Rikers Island.
    It was not immediately clear if this refers to all or only some.
    Maybe they didn't think of that.https://t.co/T6vcXF7NOj

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 21, 2021

    De Blasio said that Rikers would add two additional intake clinics and one more housing unit to ensure that all detainees and inmates go through intake within 24 hours. https://t.co/C1t85T1W0V

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 21, 2021

    Why don't @RepBowman @RepAOC @RepJerryNadler and @NydiaVelazquez publicly declare that they will never use EMS services, since they don't seem to believe that their lives are worth protecting? https://t.co/bbgjqEOtaj

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) September 22, 2021

    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 11:33pm

    Jay-Z's Team Roc files lawsuit against Kansas City police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

    Team Roc claims certain records expose complaints filed against KCKPD members.

    By Deena Zaru @ ABC News, September 20, 2021, 8:55 PM


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 3:21am

    US Congress:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 4:29pm

    Chicago:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 9:13pm

    What the heck. Perhaps it could be that in Detroit, black parents have long been giving "the talk" to white college kids?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 11:06pm

    My first thought: who do they think they are, God, that they won't catch Covid:

    Second thought: I am not being cynical enough, there is probably some beneficial angle for those who were looking to resign anyway to resign over this, like they retain pension benefits if "forced" to resign concerning "personal beliefs".


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 1:28pm

    good point that it is a very tiny minority of the force:

    So, 2% of Mass. State Troopers are resigning over this. There's roughly 2000 troopers, and if 48 have resigned, that's: 2.4% https://t.co/ZIP2E10rFg

    Okay. 97.6% are vaccinating.

    — lawhawk #vaxxingforafriend (@lawhawk) September 27, 2021

    I think the prior narrative stokes the "cops are all Trump-loving anti-vaxxers" a little bit and I bet they are doing that on purpose because it draws eyeballs


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 5:07pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 4:50pm

    I think the NYPD publicizing this news story (also from the Bronx where these defenders work, no less) about a 15-yr. old accused murderer's priors, may be no coincidence. Aren't minors' priors automatically sealed? 

    I guess I do agree they have a point when a minor is arrested for possession of a loaded firearm where same are illegal.

    I lean to thinking that all those who don't have a permit for a firearm where they are illegal and are caught carrying should have their identity made public! I don't care if it ruins that minor's life because: he/she is CLEARLY thinking of being capable of ruining other lives, even ending some! That's besides breaking the law. It's not a garden variety juvie violation.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 5:10pm

    Like Biden said in summer 2020 in his campaign before he was elected: we need more police, not less.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 12:02am

    NEW: After George Floyd's death sparked calls to overhaul Minneapolis' police force, officers abruptly adopted a hands-off approach to everyday lawbreaking in the city, even as killings surged. "It's self-preservation," one said.https://t.co/Ft7cZfgDgo

    — Brad Heath (@bradheath) September 13, 2021

    "The mayor said much of the change in policing stems from a shortage of officers so severe – about a quarter of the city’s uniformed officers have retired or quit since Floyd was killed" - from the article. Part of the problem is that they are also quitting.

    — Mario Bilotti (@mariobilotti) September 13, 2021


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 12:40am

    on Chicago:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 1:18am

    Where's the outrage, huh? If this was a lefty...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 2:00am

    Oh the humanity,  Armaggedon is upon us, as 2 out of a police force of 36,000 have "ties" to the Oathkeepers!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 9:02pm

    More Than Half of Police Killings Are Mislabeled, New Study Says

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/30/us/police-killings-undercounted-study...

    From the WaPo

    Police killings in America have been undercounted by more than half over the past four decades, according to a new study that raises pointed questions about racial bias among medical examiners and highlights the lack of reliable national record keeping on what has become a major public health and civil rights issue.

    The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Washington and published on Thursday in The Lancet, a major British medical journal, amounts to one of the most comprehensive looks at the scope of police violence in America, and the disproportionate impact on Black people.

    Researchers compared information from a federal database known as the National Vital Statistics System, which collects death certificates, with recent data from three organizations that track police killings through news reports and public records requests. When extrapolating and modeling that data back decades, they identified a startling discrepancy: About 55 percent of fatal encounters with the police between 1980 and 2018 were listed as another cause of death
     

    From the Lancet article

    Findings

    Across all races and states in the USA, we estimate 30 800 deaths (95% uncertainty interval [UI] 30 300–31 300) from police violence between 1980 and 2018; this represents 17 100 more deaths (16 600–17 600) than reported by the NVSS. Over this time period, the age-standardised mortality rate due to police violence was highest in non-Hispanic Black people (0·69 [95% UI 0·67–0·71] per 100 000), followed by Hispanic people of any race (0·35 [0·34–0·36]), non-Hispanic White people (0·20 [0·19–0·20]), and non-Hispanic people of other races (0·15 [0·14– 0·16]). This variation is further affected by the decedent's sex and shows large discrepancies between states. Between 1980 and 2018, the NVSS did not report 55·5% (54·8–56·2) of all deaths attributable to police violence. When aggregating all races, the age-standardised mortality rate due to police violence was 0·25 (0·24–0·26) per 100 000 in the 1980s and 0·34 (0·34–0·35) per 100 000 in the 2010s, an increase of 38·4% (32·4–45·1) over the period of study.

    Interpretation

    We found that more than half of all deaths due to police violence that we estimated in the USA from 1980 to 2018 were unreported in the NVSS. Compounding this, we found substantial differences in the age-standardised mortality rate due to police violence over time and by racial and ethnic groups within the USA. Proven public health intervention strategies are needed to address these systematic biases. State-level estimates allow for appropriate targeting of these strategies to address police violence and improve its reporting.

    https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01609-3/fulltext

    Police killings of Blacks and Latinos are undercounted 


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 2:13am

    Axios on it, stressing that the undercount here is as regards Federal data:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 1:38pm

    FATAL POLICE VIOLENCE BY RACE AND STATE IN THE USA, 1980–2019: A NETWORK META-REGRESSION

    Mounting evidence shows that deaths at the hands of the police disproportionately impact people of certain races and ethnicities.  

    https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01609-3/fulltext

    Looks like a lot of work to give evidence of the obvious but the magnitude of the under reporting, if the study is accurate, is a bit surprising.

    [Lancet link already posted by rmrd]


    by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:32pm

    I found that you can go directly to all the charts of The Lancet's paper by going to this link

    https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01609-3/fulltext#fig1

    and click on fig. 1 there (the maps) and you will then get a pop-up slideshow of all of them

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:39pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 6:01pm

    Illinois State Trooper Gerald Mason has died from a gunshot wound he suffered Fri. afternoon on Chicago's Ryan Expy. He had 11 years on the force, and for those who care about color of skin,it was black:

    May you rest in peace, Trooper Mason.#ISP #Chicago pic.twitter.com/SjV7inM4Ca

    — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) October 2, 2021

    WGN report with video including ambulance procession from hospital to medical examiner's office

    Illinois State Police have announced the death of Trooper Gerald Mason. Mason was an 11 year veteran of the state police. Officials continue to conduct a death investigation. https://t.co/QCuJYmu3Qd pic.twitter.com/YehTbl57zV

    — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) October 2, 2021

    A reply that goes with the "good people vs. bad people" meme

    This is so sad. To hear his mom said that he became a cop because it wanted to help make things better, it’s heartbreaking. RIP TO A GOOD MAN

    — burg21 (@burg21) October 2, 2021

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 12:37am

    NBC Chicago reporter made a controversial tweet about the investigation of Trooper Mason's shooting:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 3:50am

    She had good sources:

    Death of Illinois State Police trooper on Dan Ryan Expressway ruled suicide

    Gerald Mason was a Chicago native and Hyde Park Academy High graduate who dedicated his life to policing, his mom said.

    By Sun-Times Wire  Oct 2, 2021, 2:54pm CDT


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 9:46pm

    A GOOD MAN , Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara. Chicago

    Police board holding hearing to determine fate of FOP President John Catanzara. link

    Catanzara is accused of violating 11 department rules for a series of obscene and inflammatory social media posts, making false reports and being insubordinate to supervisors. Catanzara called Muslims “savages” who “all deserve a bullet.”  ..... Catanzara had expressed outrage over the new city COVID-19 vaccine mandate using language condemned by the Anti-Defamation League and others: “We’re in America, G-ddamn it. We don’t want to be forced to do anything. Period. This ain’t Nazi f---ing Germany, [where they say], ‘Step into the f---ing showers. The pills won’t hurt you.’ What the f—k?”  link


    by NCD on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 9:04pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 12:45am

    Port of Seattle fires police chief after investigation

    by Associated Press Friday, October 1st 2021

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Port of Seattle has fired its police chief, who had been the subject of a lengthy investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

    The Seattle Times reports Chief Rod Covey's termination was announced via email on Thursday. Covey had been on paid administrative leave since June 2020, when the investigation began.

    The Port has declined to comment on the substance of the allegations against Covey, but Port police Officer Yandle Moss said in a lawsuit last summer that Covey had been placed on leave after Moss, who is Black, filed an internal complaint accusing Covey of racial discrimination. 


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 1:50am

    Covey has over 30 years in policing, may retire, but as a guy who never advocated summary execution of Muslims or compared vaccine mandates to genocide, he might still be a viable candidate for Chicago FOP union president, if Catanzara is tossed.


    by NCD on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 11:09pm

    If this very vocal lefty public defender guy clearly thinks DeBlasio is in on NYPD plots to abuse protesters, and calls him "a dangerous & hyper-carceral hypocrite," who "stands behind the racist, violent, lying NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea", I can only wonder how he will deal with Mayor Eric Adams:

    I think this type of rhetoric is beyond counter-productive, hurts his own cause! There are many reason, but #1 is that any rational person would not call Commissioner Shea a racist, as the force he commands is probably more multi-racial and multi-ethnic than any other on the planet, and that is partly his doing!

    It would make more sense to call the NYPD a bunch of Nazi thugs and DeBlasio is a Neville Chamberlin than calling them racist.

    Did they look down on street protesting (as opposed to rallies in public parks)--especially against the representatives of law and order--during a devastating pandemic without a vaccine when most people were living a lockdown life and many were dying from it? YOU BETCHA!


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/03/2021 - 6:24pm

    Reality is not like the news all the time, good to see someone put some up on social media:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 5:47pm

    Of note she also tells him "you could bring peace to the Middle East" laugh


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 5:49pm

    Worth a shot - couldn't do worse than Bibi and all the others. "GQ Takes on Terror" edition, "Chippendales to occupy the West Bank (temporarily)"...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 2:17am

    NYPD 1979-1981


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 1:59am

    sounds similar to what I used to read on Dagblog:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 11:48am

    FBI raids headquarters of NYPD sergeants union and home of its president

    By Brynn GingrasSonia Moghe and Mark Morales, @ CNN, Updated 2:09 PM ET, Tue October 5, 2021

    The FBI on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York Police Department's second largest union and the home of the union's outspoken president, multiple people confirmed to CNN.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the raid of the Sergeants Benevolent Association's headquarters in Lower Manhattan at a press conference on a different matter Tuesday morning.

    "All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA HQ and it's in connection with an ongoing investigation, but we don't have further details on that at this moment," de Blasio said.

    A source confirmed the FBI also raided an address in Port Washington, New York. According to public records, the home belongs to SBA President Edward Mullins.

    CNN has reached out to Mullins for comment.

      Andrew Quinn, an attorney representing the SBA, had no comment when contacted by CN

      An FBI spokesperson said the FBI "is conducting a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation" but would not comment further.

      A spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

      Port Washington Police Chief Robert Del Muro said the FBI generally notifies local police departments about raids happening in their jurisdictions but the police department was not notified.

      "We neither participated nor knew about his home being raided," Del Muro said.

      CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment on Chief's Del Muro's statement on not being notified of the raid.


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 4:31pm

      This is extraordinary. FBI is raiding one of the largest NYPD leadership unions-SBA. Represents tens of thousands of Sergeants. And is led by Ed Mullins. An overt racist, who regularly promotes violence & hatred through the SBA Twitter Account. Here's more on Ed Mullins: https://t.co/XPauugZfgO pic.twitter.com/Kf4UhVS6tY

      — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 5, 2021

      Cavaet: Seems to me that Mr. Hechinger, an activist Public Defender, seems to call everyone who has ever been related to anyone that has been on the state's side a racist.

      Federal investigators raided the Manhattan office of Edward D. Mullins, president of NY's Sergeants Benevolent Association, in connection with an ongoing investigation. Mullins, an outspoken Trump supporter, has become known for making incendiary remarks. https://t.co/BPhvYehgag

      — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 5, 2021


      Federal investigators raided the Manhattan office of one of New York City’s main police unions in connection with an ongoing investigation. The union’s president, Edward D. Mullins, has become known for making brash and incendiary remarks on social media. https://t.co/MGiNqDuHEI

      — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2021

      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 5:30pm

      Mullins has resigned as president. They did get one FBI source that told them it's about an investigtion "with the SBA" 

      5 reporters on it. article dateline: OCT 05, 2021 AT 8:44 PM, and they are proud of it, is pinned to the top of their twitter feed


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 9:46pm

      Josh Marshall:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 9:48pm

      found retweeted by policing expert Peter Moskos


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 1:44am

      they want you, young black male:


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 1:46am

      Gosh another institution deciding against BLM advice:

      Because of this, the hospital says they are making the following changes.

      • We have contracted additional security staff
      • We are collaborating with the Philadelphia Police for an enhanced presence on our campus.
      • We have initiated a more vigilant screening process for more entrances. All individuals entering the hospital will be subject to enhanced screening protocols, including staff, vendors and visitors.
      • We have reduced entrances to the main hospital after hours
      • We closed every ground-level entrance that is not staffed.
      • We are committed to more “live drills” for active shooters.

      from

      Jefferson University Hospital Details What Went Wrong, What’s Being Done After Deadly Shooting https://t.co/lRdM4trx8c via @CBSPhilly

      — Chris (@Chris_1791) October 8, 2021

      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 3:47am

      ABSURD! Never should have happened! For chrissake, confiscate his guns AND give him a prison term! The judge even ordered the police to return an AR-15 to him!!!

      Jefferson University Hospital Shooting Suspect Stacey Hayes Previously Had Multiple Firearms Seized By Police, Returned In June

      By CBS3 Staff October 6, 2021 at 8:50 am 

      PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect in Monday morning’s deadly shooting inside Jefferson University Hospital will be charged with murder, Philadelphia police said Tuesday afternoon. Stacey Hayes, 55, is facing a murder charge, attempted murder, assault on law enforcement, and related charges.

      Court records obtained by Eyewitness News show Hayes previously had multiple firearms and ammunition seized by the police in August of last year, but the weapons were ordered returned to Hayes in June 2021.

      The weapons, according to court records, included a Smith and Wesson pistol, a pump shotgun, and an AR-15. They were in the police’s possession for about 10 months before the judge’s order.

      Court records do not indicate the reason behind the weapons seizure from Hayes’ Wynnefield Heights home. Hayes said in his self-submitted motion for return of property he purchased the items legally. He wrote, “I am not a threat to anyone and I just want to be able to protect myself and my family if needed.”

      The firearms and ammunition were ordered by Judge Crystal Bryant Powell on June 3 and returned on June 23, according to the court records. Her office told Eyewitness News she had no comment, but the city’s police union had plenty to say.

      “It highlights our frustration,” FOP Lodge 5 Recording Secretary John Hoyt said. “If it’s just trying to solve this problem, it’s never going to get done. We need the courts, we need the mayor, we need the DA, we need everybody involved in the solution. We can’t do it all on our own.”

      Hayes is accused of killing his coworker, 42-year-old Anrae James, and shooting two Philadelphia police officers early Monday morning [....]

      Nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man,' father says

      Anrae James, 43, leaves behind a wife and three children, his father told Action News.

      By  and  @ 6abc.com, Oct. 5

      "(He) participated in sports with his 11-year-old son, took his daughter back and forth to work and had two jobs. He was a good man," said William James.

      PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The father of Anrae James says he was extremely proud of the man his son had become.

      "He was an asset to society, raising up a good family," William James told Action News.

      Sources say James, a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Jefferson University Hospital, was shot and killed by his coworker, 55-year-old Stacey Hayes early Monday morning [....]


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:10am

      2 Deadly Workplace Shootings In Less Than Week In Philadelphia Leave Employers Assessing Active Shooter Plans

      By Alicia Roberts @ Philadelphia.cbslocal.com, October 4, 2021 at 11:02 pm

      Philadelphians have a choice and it doesn't include social workers: poorly trained cheapo security guard, or more trained police and tougher prosecutors and judges.

      And there should be no such excuse as "a riot is the voice of the unheard". Prosecute for rule of law.

      Stacey Hayes felt he was being unheard by Anrae James and went rioting to get his interpretation of "justice."


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:19am

      Philly's $20,000 reward, maybe that's the kind of thing needed to get some "snitching" going in "the community"?

      ....A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS (8477)

      Note also CBS's note there For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

       


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:39am

      Police reform is so yesterday in NYC and state. The new thing is to stop woke yammering about supposedly racist cops and do something about violent crime or lose re-election. Point fingers at whoever is less tough on those arrested for firearms and and violent juvies than you are. (Claim 2020 BLM protesters bamboozled you into thinking your constituents bought into their narrative? Who would have thought the constituents would peacefully obey lockdown and wouldn't be out taking over the streets in order to chant against Democrats and other fascists, defacing buildings and statues and breaking glass?)

      City leaders call for gun reform amid current gun violence crisis across NYC
      News 12 Staff, Updated on: Oct 07, 2021, 8:31pm

      City councilmembers gathered Thursday to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to change the state’s gun laws after months of violence across the five boroughs.
      Members of the City Council say they will be sending a letter to the governor asking for two major changes to our state’s gun laws as well.
      The first chans are asking for this change after months of shootings across the city, including seven people who were killed over Labor Day weekend in the Bronx.
      The officials will meet at City Hall Park and are also expected to discuss how gun violence is impacting youth after they say more than 20 children have been killed this year alone.
      [....]
      So far this year, the NYPD has made 3,425 gun-related arrests, which is up more than 20.9% compared to the first nine months of 2020.
      The governor will be having a news conference of her own later Thursday where she’s expected to address gun violence across the tri-state area.
      This all happening the same day police responded to a shooting on Valentine Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say an unknown suspect entered the lobby of the apartmge the councilmembers are asking for is to allow judges to decide whether to place a person in custody or let them out on bail if they are caught with a firearm.
      The second change would be to change the process that releases individuals who are arrested for gun violence.
      The city       councilmemberent complex in the area and shot a 22-year-old
      twice. The 22-year-old is in stable condition, according to police.


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:55am

      Clearly, the Chicago police would like to keep domestic disturbances under their purview rather than turn them over to others because they are Nazis who want to infringe on 2nd amendment rights:


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 1:24pm


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 2:11pm


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 3:04pm


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 3:50pm


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 3:54am


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 3:54am

      ^ note the news story linked to above has been updated to "Suspect Arrested"

      [....] Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, of Alamo, Georgia, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon following a 38-hour manhunt, authorities said. He was arrested without incident and more details about the arrest are expected later in the evening, investigators said.

      Before his arrest, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a "blue alert," which indicates the search for a suspect who's allegedly killed or injured an officer and hasn't been apprehended, for Ferguson. An $18,500 reward was offered for information related to Ferguson's arrest.

      No additional details on the incident were provided.

      [....]

      PHOTO: Damien Ferguson is apprehended by Georgia Department of Public Safety SWAT, Oct. 10, 2021, in an image shared to their Twitter account. (Georgia Department of Public Safety via Twitter)

      Ferguson served eight years in prison after being convicted in Wheeler County of charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer, Georgia Department of Corrections records show. He was released in 2006.

       


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:00pm

      surprise


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 12:31pm

      'Dangerous times': 4 federal agents shot this week

      One DEA agent died this week in a shootout.

      By Luke Barr @abcnews.go. com, October 9, 2021, 10:01 AM, VIDEO & photo @ link

      It has been a particularly perilous week for federal law enforcement.

      On Monday, DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo, a 16-year veteran of the agency, was shot and killed during an operation in Tucson, Arizona.

      What started as a routine investigation with DEA agents following up on tips that illegal drugs were being transported on an Amtrak train from California turned deadly as agents closed in on a suspected drug dealer.

      The Tucson incident was one of three shootings in the past week that left at least 4 agents killed or wounded. As of Oct. 5, 55 law enforcement officers had been killed or wounded so far this year, approaching the five-year high set in 2018.

      Another agent was also shot but not killed in the operation.

      On Tuesday an ATF agent was shot and critically wounded in Nashville after a suspect opened fire team of agents looking to arrest him as he sat in his parked in his car outside a diner.

      The dramatic scene was captured on security camera video. According to court records, the suspect, who died in the incident, was the target of a drug investigation.

      Earlier this week, an FBI agent was shot and critically wounded while serving an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals in Racine, Wisconsin, according to police. They did not specify what the agent was doing other than categorizing it as “law enforcement activity.”

      FBI Agents Association President Brian O’Hare said the association stands with those law enforcement agents who were shot at [.....]

      Racine is very close to Kenosha, by the way, they are like sister cities. Could just be coincidience.


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:10pm

      from August: 'Alarming' increase in law enforcement officers killed this year

      By,Luke Barr @abcnews.go.com,August 12, 2021, VIDEO & photos @ link

      Pentagon Protection Force Agency Officer George Gonzalez was a beloved son, brother and friend. He was a Yankees fan and a "one of the good guys," according to an obituary shared by the agency.

      Gonzalez was allegedly killed by a 27-year-old suspect who ambushed him while he was patrolling the Pentagon bus station last week, first stabbing him and then shooting him with his own weapon, according to law enforcement sources.

      Gonzalez's ambush and the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, is part of the 47 police officer killings so far in 2021, according to the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted Program (LEOKA).

      That's more than in all of 2020, when there were 46, according to the data. And there have been nearly as many officers killed this year as the entirety of 2019 (48) and 2017 (48).

      Out of the killings reported this year, 36 have involved a firearm, according to the data.

      April was the deadliest month for law enforcement, with eight killings reported.

      The FBI said in its report that the southern region was deadliest for law enforcement with 24 killings and 17 accidental deaths through the end of July. This contrasts with the Northeast, which had no officers killed.

      Laura Cooper, the executive director of the Major City Chiefs Association (MCCA) which represents police chiefs from across the country, said the number of law enforcement deaths is "alarming."

      "We continue to witness horrific acts of violence being committed against those who we need to protect our communities," Cooper explained. "These senseless acts have a chilling effect across the law enforcement community, and we wait for the day where line of duty deaths reach an all-time low." [....]


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:19pm

      Anti-law-enforcement activity taken real seriously, even when by whypipple, by Woodbury County District Court in Iowa. He didn't aim to hit them, no officers were injured AND he pled guilty. He still got 20 years!


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:43pm

      A Year After ‘Defund’, Police Departments Get Their Money Back

      The abrupt reversals have come in response to rising levels of crime, the exodus of officers and political pressures.

      ​By J. David Goodman @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10

      DALLAS — The demonstrators came at night, chanting and blowing whistles outside the home of Mayor Eric Johnson, protesting in occasionally personal terms his staunch refusal to cut funding to the Dallas Police Department.

      “Defund! Reclaim! Reinvest!” about two dozen people called out from the darkened Dallas street. A few weeks later, the police chief resigned over her handling of large-scale protests. Then the City Council voted to cut how much money the department could use on overtime and hiring new officers.

      That was last year.

      This year has been very different.

      In cities across America, police departments are getting their money back. From New York to Los Angeles, departments that saw their funding targeted amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd last year have watched as local leaders voted for increases in police spending, with an additional $200 million allocated to the New York Police Department and a 3 percent boost given to the Los Angeles force.

      The abrupt reversals have come in response to rising levels of crime in major cities last year, the exodus of officers from departments large and small and political pressures. After slashing police spending last year, Austin restored the department’s budget and raised it to new heights. In Burlington, Vt., the city that Senator Bernie Sanders once led as mayor went from cutting its police budget to approving $10,000 bonuses for officers to stay on the job.

      But perhaps nowhere has the contrast been as stark as in Dallas, where Mr. Johnson not only proposed to restore money to the department but moved to increase the number of officers on the street, writing over the summer that “Dallas needs more police officers.”

      “Dallas stands out for the amount of investment that the local government is putting into the department,” said Laura Cooper, the executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

      Caption: Mayor Eric Johnson sees the police as a
      necessary part of helping neighborhoods racked by
      crime.Credit...Zerb Mellish for The New York Times

      After the mayor proposed increasing funding, no protests followed. When the Council backed a budget that restored many of the cuts made last year, few came to the public hearing, and even fewer spoke against the plan, which included the hiring of 250 officers. It passed with little fanfare last month.

      In prioritizing public safety, Mr. Johnson, a Democrat, had drawn a connection between his approach and that of other Black leaders, like Eric Adams, the Democratic mayoral nominee in New York, who see the police as a necessary part of helping neighborhoods racked by crime. And he has drawn on his experience growing up in Black neighborhoods of Dallas.

      “As an African American male who came of age in the 1990s, I remember a lot of people whose lives were devastated by violence,” Mr. Johnson said during an interview in Dallas City Hall. “I don’t want to go back there.”[.....]


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:54pm

      Also worth noting, as @ThePlumLineGS wrote in June, Democrats from Biden on down have shown they can balance concerns about both crime and justice. Following misconduct videos and broader critiques, appeals to “law and order” seem to have lost some punch. https://t.co/kU9P6H4vf6

      — Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 8, 2021

       


      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 2:13am

      Cops chasing criminals in Chicago is deemed “problematic” and gun battles in neighborhoods is just “mutual combat.” Meanwhile, experts are baffled for why homicides and shootings are sky high. https://t.co/VRbfz7W0XM

      — Steve B 744 (@SteveBellow) October 11, 2021

      13--year-old boy wanted for shooting in Hunts Point Playground https://t.co/sIwTCeGGqS

      — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) October 10, 2021

      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 3:00am

      Elite white guy in Orange County DOES get arrested for yelling at cops.

      Dude in Orange County has a meltdown after being kicked out for groping a server pic.twitter.com/RmPU2Fo9X2

      — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 11, 2021


      Backstory on Bayside Brett Kavanaugh: pic.twitter.com/IR91IIdJUA

      — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 11, 2021

      He literally called the cops on himself.

      — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 11, 2021

       

       


      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 5:10pm

      Still wondering which "side" Biden is really on? Does this appearance help? Nobody forced him to attend:

      Biden to families of fallen cops: "We know from personal experience that every time there's a ceremony or memorial honoring your lost husband or wife, son, or daughter, it can summon that pride, but also that terrible feeling as if you're just hearing the news for the first time" pic.twitter.com/bfEJTAjVrI

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2021

      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/16/2021 - 1:08pm

      on Eric Adams' plans:


      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 4:54pm

      Supreme Court sided with police officers in 2 qualified immunity cases on Monday!


      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 5:01pm

      Cases seem non-controversial - rather ignores & masks the more valid complaints about qualified immunity, such as firing within 3 secs of arriving on the scene for no obvious reason, while other officers held their fire or the cop who shot an Aussie woman who reported a crime 

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/18/politics/qualified-immunity-supreme-court...

      You new Yawkers have a number of cases to figure out it seems

      https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/65-nyc-cops-charg...

      Some legislative approach would make sense, but Congress abandoned this to the "extremists" on both sides, including the police unions and the de-funders, along with that traditional GOP hyper law-and-irder militarize-the-police faction.

      https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2021-09-27/police-reform-failure-c...


      by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 11:42pm

      great links, nice to see something rather than agitprop on topic


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 1:36am

      Bingo!


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 1:26pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:02pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:44pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:51pm

       

      There are 1,035 fewer police officers patrolling Chicago's streets than there were just 2 years ago.

      Why they're leaving and where they're going… https://t.co/dYA2cAMhX3

      — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 20, 2021


      Who could tell… pic.twitter.com/OYN0VC9iuS

      — evenish (@Markonthelake) October 19, 2021

      by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:14pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:23pm

      Ahead of Buffalo's mayoral election, a socialist candidate has been moderating her rhetoric. But in an unearthed interview, she described policing as the evolution of slave patrols and insisted Italians were recruited as cops to oppress African Americans. https://t.co/3MI1mycI5u

      — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 22, 2021

      The remarks were made months before November's general election, where she's been moderating her rhetoric as polls show voters in Buffalo are concerned about public safety. The incumbent mayor claims her proposed budget cuts will lead to police layoffs. pic.twitter.com/WuowqaGccK

      — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 22, 2021


      The remarks risk alienating key constituencies ahead of the tight general election: supporters of the police and Italian Americans. The local police union told me they found her comments ignorant if not racist: https://t.co/3MI1mxV6GU pic.twitter.com/MPzTXErpgv

      — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 22, 2021


      by artappraiser on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 8:12pm

      Jilani continues the above ^ thread with some interesting results of his research

       

      by artappraiser on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 8:19pm


      by artappraiser on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 8:21pm

      also in the Lincoln Park area!


      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 3:30am

      Cop fired for slow-speed shooting


      by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 1:32am

      Baltimore prosecutor apparently doing the same as Kim Foxx in Chicago?


      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 2:00am

       


      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 2:41pm

      while a few people can be fooled with things like "juking the stats" lots of others see what they see and start using nicknames that might catch on:


      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 7:06pm

      or you can go with The Baltimore Sun version: frustration and despair


      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 7:12pm

      not everyone is deluded about reality:

      First six stories on CNN are about how an accidental shooting could happen on a movie set. No one wonders why intentional shootings happen in schools, sporting events, shopping malls, work places, and busy streets. Cuz that’s normal here. But we don’t have to be this way. pic.twitter.com/Ql0jTksVcA

      — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) October 23, 2021


      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 7:23pm

      What some Chicagoans are saying after hearing that a 91-yr. old was shot while getting your car hijacked

      I think we eliminate the carjacking statute. Replace it with the aggravated carjacking statute. Set a mandatory bail. Make it an automatic juvenile transfer to adult court. @ISBAlawyer @IllinoisVictims @Reform4Illinois @cookcountyasa @CookCntyCourt @ILGAtweets @ilhousegop

      — Warren Wells (@Well1Warren) October 23, 2021

      Come to Illinois and lobby in Springfield.

      — Warren Wells (@Well1Warren) October 24, 2021


      I’m here. I could.

      — Jaimee B.N. Goodman (@JaimeeBGood) October 24, 2021

      Not right..@chicagosmayor @ChiefDavidBrown @SAKimFoxx and Tim Evans. Please do something to stop this madness!

      — Tonia Gee (@Reddfoxx22) October 23, 2021

      Something very wrong with a person who shoots a 91 year old who surrendered their car. Don't know that any social initiatives can fix this kind of pathology. A lengthy jail sentence seems like the right answer if they catch this carjacker.

      — Mike Brannan (@MikeBrannan814) October 23, 2021

      Journaling note: I want to go downtown for the holiday season. Walk- to cold could die, Drive- lose car could die, Taxi- could die or Stay home- live.

      — Krah (@KtheRah1) October 23, 2021

      You make valid points.

      — Englewood Elaine covering Chicago Int’l Film Fest (@englewoodelaine) October 24, 2021

      pic.twitter.com/Eb9gkc7x00

      — evenish (@Markonthelake) October 23, 2021

      Oh man. That’s at least a misdemeanor. He’s screwed.

      — kennyc.eth (@kcowan2) October 23, 2021

      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 1:50am

      Prof. Wilfred Reilly:

      and a couple of replies to him:

       


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 9:03pm

      two more SF prosecutors quit, these ones to join Chesa Boudin recall effort:

      At least 51 lawyers at the San Francisco DA's Office have either left or been fired since Chesa Boudin took office in January 2020. That's about a third of the department's attorneys. https://t.co/y6ptrIJ0rn

      — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) October 24, 2021

       


      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 3:49pm

      Yglesias thinks Kamala Harris should take advantage of the SF prosecutor recall situation, and reminds people of how Trump got some of his approval rating:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 4:41am


      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 4:22pm

      NYC spends nearly twice as much on social services as on the NYPD (~$11B budgeted to "Human Resources"). I think it's fair to demand some real solutions to real problems for that amount of cash. Some accountability. A public face. Maybe a press conference when things go wrong. https://t.co/wIU6rTLgLO

      — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) October 25, 2021


      I want to know: how many times were these people "touched" by city agencies? Which agencies? When? Did they decline services? I want social services to have solutions. I want someone from somewhere in that $11 billion spent every on NYC "social services" to own this.

      — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) October 25, 2021

      Bingo. I’d also like to see body cam of the “de-escalation” by officers.

      — Steve B 744 (@SteveBellow) October 25, 2021

      That entire side of the house is in dire need of impact tracking and assessment. They were pretty resistant to anything but output metrics in my day, and to be fair it’s REALLY hard given the large scale outsourcing to non-profits, but the lack of ROI data is glaring weakness.

      — Mike Flowers (@MPFlowersNYC) October 25, 2021

      Frankly that’s why I always prefer working with operations agencies. They want to know the bad stuff and have a strong incentive to address it head on, maybe bc of logistics culture or their leadership can’t hide from the fallout when something goes wrong, inter alia.

      — Mike Flowers (@MPFlowersNYC) October 25, 2021

      This is Corey Johnson's district.

      He's the Speaker of the City Council & possible one of the most useless human beings on God's green earth.

      I blame the Committee on Gen Welfare, DHS, & Dept of Mental Health too

      — Casey's_Last_Ride (@LastCasey) October 25, 2021

      I don't expect Corey Johnson to have a magic solution. I would like him to not make the problem worse. I would settle for him simply having a opinion, issuing a statement, and not ignoring what is going on.

      — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) October 25, 2021

      by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 4:34pm


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 4:34am

      NYC Adding More Metal Detectors and Police to Public Schools

      After a spate of incidents involving students allegedly bringing guns into school buildings, Mayor Bill de Blasio is deploying additional metal detectors to campuses and extra police officers.

      @ The OCT 25, 2021, 6:35PM EDT

      [....] Stretched Thin

      In addition to the extra metal detectors, de Blasio indicated that the city would send extra police personnel to school buildings at the beginning and end of the day and would create 20 “safe corridors” in which police are stationed between schools and transit hubs.

      Police officials acknowledged the city may have to tap into local precincts to come up with enough staff.

      There are currently 3,200 school safety agents, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison told reporters, down from a high of about 5,000 in prior years. About 8% of the safety agents have not been vaccinated and are ineligible to work due to the city’s vaccination mandate for all school staff. Officials are preparing for an incoming class of 250 agents at the end of November, Harrison said, a smaller number than initially planned.

      It is difficult to know how useful the additional metal detectors are likely to be. The police department has declined to provide detailed data about which schools have metal detectors and what items were confiscated as a result, despite a city law requiring disclosure of that information.

      “We have so little insight into the effectiveness of metal detectors or unannounced scanning,” said Joanna Miller, director of the New York Civil Liberties Union’s Education Policy Center. Her organization is suing the police department for information about how the metal detectors are used. “What are [metal detectors] being paired with as a long-term solution?” [....]

      City officials have touted other efforts to address students’ emotional needs, especially given the effects of the pandemic on students’ mental health. The city is rolling out a screening tool to gauge students’ emotional health and promised to give every school access to a social worker or school-based mental health clinic.

      “Nearly all” of the 500 social workers the city promised to hire are in place, said education department spokesperson Nathaniel Styer, though he did not immediately say how many schools are without access to a social worker or mental health clinic [....]


      by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 2:11pm

      Baltimore has almost 25% fewer prosecutors than it did 3 years ago:


      by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 11:39pm


      by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 12:32am

      Hah, sorely needed!


      by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 2:08pm


      by artappraiser on Sat, 10/30/2021 - 2:59am

      Chicago cop facing felony charge after allegedly shooting at carjackers in Evergreen Park. Big hat tip to @CWBChicagohttps://t.co/YMiaxx9L0f via @SunTimes

      — Tom Schuba (@TomSchuba) October 31, 2021

      Edit to add: replies are worth a look,There's lots of outrage, but let's just say it's definitely not the 'reign in the cops" kind. Keep in mind these are replies to a news reporter's tweet of his newspaper story, not an op-ed  nor an ideologically motivated tweeter. I suspect there's not a whole lot of BLM supporters left in Chicago. People are fed up and afraid of criminality, not of cops. The reports of "criminals interrupting daily life" are the ones that often turn the tide. While gang wars stories are just: oh well, that's terrible but doesn't affect me if I make sure to stay out of that neighborhood.


      by artappraiser on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 6:57pm

      it was her personal car, she was off duty, loading groceries in it with her husband, 3 kids approached distracting them with offers of help, but instead hopped in the car to steal it and drove it away 

      Prosecutors filed felony charges Sunday against a Chicago police sergeant who allegedly opened fire after teens stole her SUV outside an Evergreen Park store. The stolen car later crashed in the Loop and 5 juveniles were arrested.https://t.co/PMZrxMdDXB

      — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) November 1, 2021

      Everyone should be aware of this tactic, I guess? no more pretending to help kids out by tipping them to "help" you?

      It sounds like in Chicago, you're just supposed to let someone take your car whenever they feel like it without challenging or you could get in legal trouble; I glean that from other stories as well. That will be great (sarcasm) for everyone's insurance rates...


      by artappraiser on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 2:02am

      Pew analysis of new data: "Oregon’s Drug Decriminalization May Spread, Despite Unclear Results"


      by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 4:32am

      Latest Comments

      more