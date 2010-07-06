Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
A man with severe autism weighed just 85 pounds when he died in taxpayer-supported care. An investigation was ‘inconclusive.’ His mother wants answersBy Orion on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:16pm |
This sounds like Nazi stuff.
URL:
https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/investigates/wfaa-investigates-failures-texas-system-protect-disabled/287-67417846-417b-4168-919a-96ba55ac8a7c
- Add new comment
- 58 reads
Comments
No it's not Nazi scum, it's worse, it's Judas betraying Jesus for some coinage. It's Ms. Sharita Brandon, the lowliest scum of all scum, scamming to steal government money by starving and stealing from handicapped who are getting aid, torturing them for money. There's no picture of Brandon on the internet that I could find, she's probably got a decent lawyer making sure of that...
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 2:44am