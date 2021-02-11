Everyone went out and bought handguns for self-protection precisely because large numbers of people were protesting about reducing police. Some were even rioting and looting, mostly in the "blue" cities. It's a stressful time with a pandemic going on, and changes in economy and society. Now everyone with new handguns are trying to shoot one another when they are angry, to dominate messy situations, but they are often not so good at using the guns so there is lots of "collateral damage". So there's lots more violent crime. So the results in 2021 are totally counter BLM goals:

Growing share of Americans say they want more spending on police in their area (Pew, Oct. 26)

There are others, but this one chart says it all:





Wikipedia has the proof of what caused the rise in gun violence in black and white, with footnotes, in their long article 2020–2021 United States racial unrest, that the warnings of a gun violence epidemic descending upon us were already there by the end of June 2020:

Firearms The unrest precipitated an unprecedented number of firearm sales in the United States.[222] Background checks for legally purchased firearms reached record highs starting in May,[223] with year-on-year numbers up 80.2%[224][225][226][227] and running through the rest of the summer.[228] This represented the highest monthly number of firearms transfers since the FBI began keeping records in 1998.[229] In May 2020, firearms retailers surveyed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that 40% of their sales came from first-time gun buyers, 40% of those first-time gun buyers were women. Gun sales have been up across the country. A rise in first-time gun buyers in liberal-leaning states like California has helped fuel the national uptick in firearms and ammunition purchases.[230][231][232] June 2020 represented the largest month of firearms purchases in United States history, with Illinois purchasing more firearms than any other state.[233] According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in the last days of May and the first week of June 2020, there were more than 90 attempted or successful burglaries of gun stores, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). More than 1,000 guns were stolen in that window of time. On May 31 alone, the BATF reported 29 separate burglaries targeting licensed firearm retailers.[234][235]

All those extra guns in addition to all those that already plagued us. Mostly handguns. On the streets. In homes. To be sold and resold. In estates, to be passed down and sold. To be used by those with no training. Never to go away unless there is a massive program of confiscation which will certainly never happen for decades if ever.