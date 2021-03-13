‘Bad History and Worse Social Science Have Replaced Truth’

Daryl Michael Scott on propaganda and myth from ‘The 1619 Project’ to Trumpism.

Prof. Scott of Howard University is interviewed on topic by Len Gutkin for The Chronicle of Higher Education, March 10. The article is free access but requires registration with the site. I have posted two very good excerpts after the jump which were tweeted by Wesley Yang. But I highly recommend reading the entire article as it is a very good summary of the troubles that have been going on in this area.

Daryl Scott warns against the embrace of convenient lies by academics: "if the professors are understood to be nothing but propagandists, it will hurt those institutions." https://t.co/L07y5djFa1 pic.twitter.com/im5pNqnURM — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 13, 2021