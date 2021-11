Changing Political Cleavages in 21 Western Democracies, 1948-2020. (The link is to the abstract, where you can download the 70-page PDF free of charge.)

Recently accepted by #QJE, “Brahmin Left versus Merchant Right: Changing Political Cleavages in 21 Western Democracies, 1948-2020,” by Gethin (@amorygethin), Martínez-Toledano (@cmtneztt), and Piketty (@PikettyLeMonde): https://t.co/RAHBYdgG8b — QJE (@QJEHarvard) October 11, 2021