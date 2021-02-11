Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Why books have become a battlefield in TexasBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 8:58am |
The first step towards authoritarian government
DALLAS — “Only the very weak-minded refuse to be influenced by literature,” wrote Cassandra Clare in her novel “Clockwork Angel.” A powerful and debilitating strain of such intellectual fragility has been sweeping across red states such as mine. Texas stands at the front lines of America’s thought wars, with books increasingly the battlefield.
Last week, state Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth), chairman of the House General Investigating Committee, sent school districts a list of more than 800 books and asked that they investigate how many copies are in their classrooms or libraries, as well as the amount of money spent on them. Krause also wants the districts to identify books or content dealing with human sexuality, HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and graphic depictions of sex.
And borrowing language from the so-called anti-critical-race-theory laws recently passed in Texas and other states, Krause asked schools to report whether they have books that could make students “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.” Districts were given until Nov. 12 to respond.
As colder weather approaches, it’s as though Krause plans to use school books to keep us all warm this winter — at the requisite 451 degrees Fahrenheit. Given our rickety power grid, I suppose torching books might tide Texans over for a while.
On a more serious note, looking at Krause’s list, it’s hard not to conjure up images of totalitarian regimes and violent groups that have gone after books throughout history, from Nazi attacks on works considered “un-German” in 1933 to al-Qaeda destroying precious manuscripts in Timbuktu. A gander at Krause’s list reveals an almost exclusive focus on race and racism, sex and sexuality, LGBT issues, abortion and — gasp — even puberty.
Popular anti-racism titles such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist” and Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want to Talk about Race” unsurprisingly were targeted. But in general the list seems anything but painstakingly curated. It’s as if someone typed in the keywords “Black,” “racism,” “LGBT,” “gender” and “transgender” and simply poured the results into a spreadsheet. How else to explain the inclusion of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s chronology "And Still I Rise: Black America since MLK”? How is Tim Hanley’s “Wonder Woman Unbound: The Curious History of the World’s Most Famous Heroine” a possible threat to Texas students?
Comments
Where does she say "The first step towards an authoritarian government?"
Cause the situation sounds more like "the first step towards having very conservative public schools".
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 2:58pm
P.S. Choosing public school curricula is not anything like "book banning". It's a totally different thing! It's going to continue, always, as one cannot require school children read every book ever published in school.
We used to have real effective book banning in this country. We went in the opposite direction and now people can basically get any book they want from the internet:
The History (and Present) of Banning Books in America; On the Ongoing Fight Against the Censorship of Ideas
by Amy Brady @ LitHub.com, Sept. 22, 2016
If people don't like public school curricula, they are still FREE in Texas to send their children to any private school that fills the basic requirements: liberal, Christian conservative, inbetween, etc.
And children will continue to seek out any books or movies that their parents don't want them to see, as they usually do. And now they have the internet, which is very hard to police.
And I don't foresee Texas stopping Texans from buying any book on the internet they damn want. (Amazon will see to that.) Today the line is basically drawn federally at child pornography and that is still prosecuted. It's even hard for them to prosecute publication of state secrets, see: Julian Assange.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 3:36pm
Representative Krause "sent school districts a list of more than 800 books and asked that they investigate how many copies are in their classrooms or libraries, as well as the amount of money spent on them. "
Books that they have on the list. Already bought and on the shelf. How many copies. "Money money money wasted buying unTexan books making kids gay or white kids feel bad ...!!!!!"
The hordes of easily enraged right wing nutjob mobs of irate white bigots and ignoramuses will do the rest, for any librarian or district that doesn't burn the books and receipts stat.
by NCD on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 5:07pm
You point out the obvious and larger problem.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 7:10pm
this is "why": they're waay overdoing it but they do know the TX electorate of all colors better than Ms. Attiah does -
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:13pm
Anecdotal cases cherry-picked on social media.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 12:03am
Really, then what's your explanation for the state having
Three years of Democratic trifectas from 1992-1994 and Nineteen years of Republican trifectas from 2003-2021? Besides knowing what the electorate wants? That continues to happen despite liberals crowing about the state "turning blue? Liberals who were terribly shocked by the Latino vote going GOP in lots of southern districts in the 2020 race? Did they steal all those elections? You going to do woke version of Trump big lie?
You are like honorary "Mr.I Live in a Woke Bubble" who projects the "bubble" slur on everyone in the majority from within a tiny woke bubble.
Do you ever read anything by anyone who is not of the Woke tribe?
Being a minority of a minority, do you even realize you live in a really big country that is a democratic republic and has lots and lots and lots of people that don't agree with you, like maybe the majority?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 12:26am
Your rant has nothing to do with your anecdotes.
BTW, instead of waiting for the predictable election results, I read "Woke Racism" by John McWhorter.
I await the "1619 Project"
Your anecdotes remain anecdotes
If the Republicans are so sure that they represent the majority, why are the working to allow Republicans to overturn elections?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 2:55pm
After the storied success of #TakeAKnee and Kap's restored career, i don't see why Dems wouldn't embrace this hill as the next milestone to
die onpivot from. I spent some time yesterday going through a business thread's comments giving helpful advice like "if you ignore racism it will go away", "if you're not doing anything wrong the police won't bother you", and multiple "I've never witnessed racism in the workplace in my 30-40 year career", i figure the job is done and we can move on to other difficult problems like which type of peanut butter and where's the best beach community.
I was lucky to go to a private school, so missed the worst of the textbook indoctrination bit - even had a teacher intent on getting us little crackers to understand the dark side of this whole affair, however that riled the class. Parents were far from the classroom (i think). But it's worth considering that wasn't the rule for all states and schools, and also worth thinking that not everyone has thought through the turmoil, mostly cuz we're American, exceptional, yadda yadda.
It is curious why we would look at a state that's built on military bases and military tradition and hailing conservatism & patriotism, and expect people would have "open minds", as if anyone has an open mind in this world. But i watched a 1994 movie, Crash, from the post-Rodney King era, where through various encounters between all LA's races who were inevitably racist - no monopoly - they learn some tolerance towards the "other" through some crisis or disaster. *That* it seems is more fantasy than the Lost Cause, at least outside those liberal coastal corridors. Nope, things are great, always have been, and will be if liberals keep their hands off our books and pro-busineas dialog and patriotism.
I'm a bit sympathetic towards "parents should have a say in how their kids are raised/taught", but when a good chunk of the population believes vaccines in a horrid pandemic are an evil plot by the government, we've got a difficult needle to thread. We used to think (i believe) that schools were a way for children to be more educated than their parents, overcoming ignorance in a largely rural and overworked society. Now it's not even getting into a good college - i don't even know what the purpose is for many except maybe to make friends, burn time before entering the job?
Anyway, here's one lawyers memories of those Virginia books. I'm pretty sure this isn't an area Dems want to embrace as a winnable campaign issue, whatever the valor - to quote that famous Southerner Forrest Gump, "you can't fix stupid", not even with "but it seemed right at the time".
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:20am
I wasn't even going there, I was just pointing out that it's not "the first step to authoritarianism" for state lawmakers to get involved with choosing school curricula, that's an absurd argument, it's actually quite the opposite, it's democratic! And if the voters of the state don't like what they chose, they vote them out.
And they are not "banning books" as the children can still read whatever they want when they get home and their parents can read whatever they want all day.
An example of a "first step" to authoritarianism would be for the federal government to make all children of every state and locality to read exactly the same books nationwide in school, so that the next generation of children are all exactly alike in their training and more primed to be accepting of the totalitarian principles of the central government's plan. Still it would not be "totalitarian", as in "totally" if they allowed reading of other books by adults.
Furthermore, in a democracy, f you don't like what the public schools are teaching your community's children, you are supposed to go to the school board meetings and agitate for a change or run for the school board yourself. WHICH IS EXACTLY WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY! So we are a long ways from totalitarianism, we are actually going in the opposite direction as to public schools right now, more towards democratic chaos.
And that is merely about what is taught in the free public schools, as it is still very much allowed to send your child to a charter school with different principles (and principals!) from the public schools and to private school, whether it be Christian Conservative or radical lefty Montessori "free to study whatever the child has interest in" or Roman Catholic parochial or breakaway Mormon or Hasidic sect.
Again, this is why we are not totalitarian. It is the essence of diversity! We allow Hasids and Muslims (and Texans) to teach their own children what they want, we don't, like China, send the Uighurs to re-education camps to become more Chinese and try to throttle the internet so that all Chinese are reading the exact same thing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 2:48pm
I don't recall the school assigning "Diary of a Hit Man", "Steal This Book" or "The Happy Hooker" but somehow we managed to fit it into our (home) curriculum.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 2:54pm
But let's go there a bit, where you were going before, shall we? Getting away from school curricula and going to the politics of the country at large -
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism for the majority of an electorate to switch to voting for the opposing party when the head of the other party is in the White House and controls at least one House of Congress.
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism to vote split ticket.
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism to have disagreement even within the political parties of a country.
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism to have people attempting to start third parties because they are dissatisfied with the two choices.
This country is far from totalitarian, not headed anywhere near that direction. Especially when The Woke are not getting their way and cause nothing but pushback and counterreaction when they try to get the whole of society to think their way.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:11pm
You are allowed to ram your car into protestors
You can assault the Capitol and get a light sentence
Your neighbor can collect a bounty for reporting your abortion
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:16pm
whatever those things are, they are definitely NOT totalitarian.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:19pm
In your opinion
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:36pm
No that's the English language. You have no understanding of the word totalitarian. The author of the op-ed did not use it.
The examples you give are more libertarian, which is the opposite of totalitarian.
This IS my opinion, though: you're the one who has totalitarian tendencies, you'd like to see your wishes imposed on everyone in this country. And you are uncomfortable with true diversity. You are tribal. You think countries should be unified under a single culture. You and Abraham Lincoln would not like each other, you do not strive to keep a union but would like to see "the other" gone. If you were English you would have voted for Brexit because you could not stand being unified under E.U. rule with all those different-thinking people.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:35pm
p.s. mho, it's people like rmrd who can't accept the diversity of this country, he thinks he knows what is right from his little tribal BUBBLE and wants everyone else to follow his precepts, from "the black community" not a community of unitary thought at all, but a minority within 12% of the population.I.E. what to do about Manchin, lock him up with the Uighurs? What to do about Hispanics turning towards the Republicans? Ignore that it's happening, it doesn't follow the narrative. What to do about Texas? Kick it out of the union? Etc.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:17pm
Again, in your opinion
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:37pm
They are going back to the Lost Cause view of history.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:13pm
and they can always read Ibram X. Kendi at home if they want, he is a best seller
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:20pm
Schools are supposed to teach true history, not tell fairy tales about the master-slave relationship.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:38pm
I thought history was written by the winners.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:12pm
By definition, the Lost Cause ............lost
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:38pm
That would be nice but actually our public schools are supposed to teach whatever the elected School Board says and then the taxpayers pay for it.
Non-taxpayer-funded schools are not subject to the whims of the electorate.
Do you have links showing crowds of parents descending on Texas school board meetings demanding that the 1619 Project be part of the history curricula? Or are there crowds in Texas demanding that Krause not do this?
Do you even understand democracy?
Did you even understand when I said the GOP in Texas obviously knows better what its electorate wants as it has enjoyed a trifecta over Texas government for the past 19 years? Again, unless you are going to claim similar to Trump, that they stole all those elections.
If you don't like how Texans run their state, you have to try to win more over. I don't see people like you doing that, you're into bitching and ranting about them, that's all. I think that's as counterproductive as the more radical righties there bitching and ranting about people like you and even floating libertarian ideas of succeeding from the Union. Do you realize that official BLM rhetoric is libertarian too? It's anarchist, they believe communities can do for themselves and don't need government, that the government majority is white racist and nothing can be done about that, so secede from it and D.I.Y.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:38pm
Texas students want to attend colleges all over the country
Texans should come equipped with history
Edit to add:
I don't have to win them over
Just let them catch up in a real school
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:43pm
And smart parents allover the country, no matter what state they live in, who want their kids to get into the best colleges, do everything possible to either send their kids to private schools or charter schools, or if they are stuck in regular public schools, supplement their education including reading at home from the earliest age possible. Because there are still too many parents who don't care at all and are just glad to get the kid out of the house every day. Maybe it's just me, but I think having parents who are screaming at school board meetings is a better trajectory than having parents who shrug and don't care. Incrementalism works out in the end this way - they know parents are watching and checking out the curricula.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:05pm
I don't take you seriously
The Republican Party stands behind a attack on the Capitol
They pretend it did not happen
You look away and say ramming cars into protesters is no problem
The country is in peril and you focus on a snipe hunt against the Woke
Republicans steal votes, you dismiss and turn away.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:11pm
Every statement above is strawman stuff I have never said and anyone reading what I post over time knows it. It's all on this website.
It's always what you do when the nuance is over your head. Instead of just stopping, you make a strawman to fight.
It makes you look moronically partisan to anyone who really understands what I am saying.
It's extra moronic because all you'd have to do is stop and leave your opinion as is. As if fighting a strawman would accomplish a single thing! Maybe it makes you feel better to make up a pretend fight with someone imaginary, whatever, still it's not rational.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:38pm
Your nuance argument is bovine feces.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:43pm
buh bye DiAngelo & Kendi?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 9:59pm