What a surprise, BLM 2020 was a big FAIL
Everyone went out and bought handguns for self-protection precisely because large numbers of people were protesting about reducing police. Some were even rioting and looting, mostly in the "blue" cities. It's a stressful time with a pandemic going on, and changes in economy and society. Now everyone with new handguns are trying to shoot one another when they are angry, to dominate messy situations, but they are often not so good at using the guns so there is lots of "collateral damage". So there's lots more violent crime. So the results in 2021 are totally counter BLM goals:
Growing share of Americans say they want more spending on police in their area (Pew, Oct. 26)
There are others, but this one chart says it all:
Wikipedia has the proof of what caused the rise in gun violence in black and white, with footnotes, in their long article 2020–2021 United States racial unrest, that the warnings of a gun violence epidemic descending upon us were already there by the end of June 2020:
The unrest precipitated an unprecedented number of firearm sales in the United States.[222] Background checks for legally purchased firearms reached record highs starting in May,[223] with year-on-year numbers up 80.2%[224][225][226][227] and running through the rest of the summer.[228] This represented the highest monthly number of firearms transfers since the FBI began keeping records in 1998.[229]
In May 2020, firearms retailers surveyed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that 40% of their sales came from first-time gun buyers, 40% of those first-time gun buyers were women. Gun sales have been up across the country. A rise in first-time gun buyers in liberal-leaning states like California has helped fuel the national uptick in firearms and ammunition purchases.[230][231][232] June 2020 represented the largest month of firearms purchases in United States history, with Illinois purchasing more firearms than any other state.[233]
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in the last days of May and the first week of June 2020, there were more than 90 attempted or successful burglaries of gun stores, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). More than 1,000 guns were stolen in that window of time. On May 31 alone, the BATF reported 29 separate burglaries targeting licensed firearm retailers.[234][235]
All those extra guns in addition to all those that already plagued us. Mostly handguns. On the streets. In homes. To be sold and resold. In estates, to be passed down and sold. To be used by those with no training. Never to go away unless there is a massive program of confiscation which will certainly never happen for decades if ever.
So of course people want more police! Including more liberals.What did BLM idiots think would happen?!
Comments
I worked as security during this time period. It was the most laid back job and then suddenly was not at all. I got threatened with being shot multiple times and had to do some strange task like escort fired employees and personally valet the cars of people who fired those employees. Something was going on that year and I'm not about to figure out what it was.
by Orion on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 6:48pm
thanks for sharing your personal experience even though you don't have a conclusion about the time period...
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 8:07pm
It was weird. That was my conclusion.
I would say that there is a high probability that BLM and the Proud Boys, etc. are narcs who political people get hyped up when they have election objectives. Politicians certainly know what to say and present to get them out there in force. I can't really prove that, though.
by Orion on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 10:54pm
2021 NYC mayoral Dem primary winner Eric Adams and past re-elected three-term NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg celebrate mutual admiration the other day:
Bloomberg was a lifelong Democrat until 2001, when he switched to the Republican Party before running for mayor. He became independent in 2007, and registered again as a Democrat in October 2018.[1][2]
The above is from the entry on Bloomberg's political life on Wikipedia; here is the first section there:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 8:04pm
Some Black-Lives-Matter types not happy with this pro-"law and order" black woman announcing her run for governor:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 8:29pm
from What to watch in Tuesday’s elections: Virginia, mayor’s races and policing.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 2, 2021, 12:01 a.m.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 4:31pm
me punning with "front and center"
With tonights' elections, there appears to be another issue with The Woke program gaining prominence, besides telling people what should be done about policing, and that is: telling people The Woke must be allowed to edjumacate the children.
I.E., check out all the replies on this one:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 10:38pm
Oh my: In Virginia, it appears they are basically all 'Karens" of one kind or another, which means: don't push em too far, especially about educating the kids, or they'll go back to voting for the GOP in a "NYminute" (especially if it's GOP that won't have Trump stump for them). Even Sahil is surprised at the numbers:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 10:56pm
Bill Scher just retweeted this centrist GOP-leaning political guy:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:07pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:00pm
Buffalo voters say to "Democratic" activists who worked the ropes during the primary: you've gone too far, no anti-police woke socialists running Buffalo, please -
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:52pm