Why books have become a battlefield in TexasBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 8:58am |
The first step towards authoritarian government
DALLAS — “Only the very weak-minded refuse to be influenced by literature,” wrote Cassandra Clare in her novel “Clockwork Angel.” A powerful and debilitating strain of such intellectual fragility has been sweeping across red states such as mine. Texas stands at the front lines of America’s thought wars, with books increasingly the battlefield.
Last week, state Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth), chairman of the House General Investigating Committee, sent school districts a list of more than 800 books and asked that they investigate how many copies are in their classrooms or libraries, as well as the amount of money spent on them. Krause also wants the districts to identify books or content dealing with human sexuality, HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and graphic depictions of sex.
And borrowing language from the so-called anti-critical-race-theory laws recently passed in Texas and other states, Krause asked schools to report whether they have books that could make students “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.” Districts were given until Nov. 12 to respond.
As colder weather approaches, it’s as though Krause plans to use school books to keep us all warm this winter — at the requisite 451 degrees Fahrenheit. Given our rickety power grid, I suppose torching books might tide Texans over for a while.
On a more serious note, looking at Krause’s list, it’s hard not to conjure up images of totalitarian regimes and violent groups that have gone after books throughout history, from Nazi attacks on works considered “un-German” in 1933 to al-Qaeda destroying precious manuscripts in Timbuktu. A gander at Krause’s list reveals an almost exclusive focus on race and racism, sex and sexuality, LGBT issues, abortion and — gasp — even puberty.
Popular anti-racism titles such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist” and Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want to Talk about Race” unsurprisingly were targeted. But in general the list seems anything but painstakingly curated. It’s as if someone typed in the keywords “Black,” “racism,” “LGBT,” “gender” and “transgender” and simply poured the results into a spreadsheet. How else to explain the inclusion of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s chronology "And Still I Rise: Black America since MLK”? How is Tim Hanley’s “Wonder Woman Unbound: The Curious History of the World’s Most Famous Heroine” a possible threat to Texas students?
Where does she say "The first step towards an authoritarian government?"
Cause the situation sounds more like "the first step towards having very conservative public schools".
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 2:58pm
P.S. Choosing public school curricula is not anything like "book banning". It's a totally different thing! It's going to continue, always, as one cannot require school children read every book ever published in school.
We used to have real effective book banning in this country. We went in the opposite direction and now people can basically get any book they want from the internet:
The History (and Present) of Banning Books in America; On the Ongoing Fight Against the Censorship of Ideas
by Amy Brady @ LitHub.com, Sept. 22, 2016
If people don't like public school curricula, they are still FREE in Texas to send their children to any private school that fills the basic requirements: liberal, Christian conservative, inbetween, etc.
And children will continue to seek out any books or movies that their parents don't want them to see, as they usually do. And now they have the internet, which is very hard to police.
And I don't foresee Texas stopping Texans from buying any book on the internet they damn want. (Amazon will see to that.) Today the line is basically drawn federally at child pornography and that is still prosecuted. It's even hard for them to prosecute publication of state secrets, see: Julian Assange.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 3:36pm