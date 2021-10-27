Anti-vaxx public servants should get an education, a grip on reality, show some personal responsibility, get the shot, or get fired. Chicago Police Department Officer John Catanzara, President of the FOP Union:

Catanzara had expressed outrage over the new city COVID-19 vaccine mandate using language condemned by the Anti-Defamation League and others: “We’re in America, G-ddamn it. We don’t want to be forced to do anything. Period. This ain’t Nazi f---ing Germany, [where they say], ‘Step into the f---ing showers. The pills won’t hurt you.’ What the f—k?”