The WSJ printed a letter by Donald J. Trump alleging that there was fraud in the Presidential election.

Trump claims that he won Pennsylvania

The op-ed contains multiple errors debunked by the Journal's own reporters.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/president-donald-trump-2020-election-fraud-pennsylvania-ballots-11635280347

The Journal's editors defend publishing the article by stating that they believe their readers are intelligent enough to figure out the truth

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-facts-on-donald-trumps-fraud-letter-2020-election-11635449578

The Journal hides behind the right to free speech to justify the letter appearing in its pages.

They seem to feel that free speech means that lies can be published on its pages with full knowledge of the editors

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/28/politics/donald-trump-wall-street-journal-letter/index.html

The editors of the Journal appear to be obedient little toadies to an authoritarian

