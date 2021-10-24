Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
2021-10-24
Dads On Duty
About 40 Louisiana Dads Formed a Group to Prevent Violence at a Local High School–and It's Working
The result, as CBS News reports, is “Dads on Duty”– a group that formed in the wake of 23 students being arrested after several fights at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their mission is to create a more positive environment within the school to dissuade fighting and encourage learning.
Donning red shirts with the name of the group emblazoned on them, the Dads on Duty take shifts hanging out at the school and interacting with the students
Since the group formed, no incidents have been reported at the school.
