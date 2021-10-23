Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
U.S. military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strikeBy artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 11:27pm |
Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed
By Associated Press 10/23/2021 08:09 AM EDT
The U.S. military said it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike [....]
The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/23/us-military-killed-al-qaida-leader-516885
Report: U.S. nears formal agreement to use Pakistan's airspace
The Biden administration is currently facing the reality of carrying out counterterrorism operations against groups like ISIS-K in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal.
By MAEVE SHEEHEY @ Politico.com, 10/23/2021 03:01 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 11:35pm