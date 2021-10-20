Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
"Conservatives Are Happier Than Liberals. Discuss."By artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 1:06pm |
Op-ed by Thomas Edsall @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 20
Do liberals or conservatives experience higher levels of satisfaction, happiness or meaning in life? Is the left or the right more inclined to intolerance, bigotry or conspiratorial thinking? Are Democrats or Republicans more loyal to family and friends?
A wide range of scholars in a variety of disciplines are asking these questions and taking them seriously. Ultimately, though, this line of inquiry raises an even broader question: whether liberals and conservatives function on fundamentally different moral planes.
Two similarly titled papers with markedly disparate conclusions illustrate the range of disagreement on this subject. “Why Are Conservatives Happier Than Liberals?” by Jaime Napier of N.Y.U. in Abu Dhabi and John Jost of N.YU., and “Conservatives Are Happier Than Liberals, but Why?” by Barry R. Schlenker and John Chambers, both of the University of Florida, and Bonnie Le of the University of Rochester.
Using nationally representative samples from the United States and nine other countries, Napier and Jost note that they
consistently found conservatives (or right-wingers) are happier than liberals (or left-wingers). This ideological gap in happiness is not accounted for by demographic differences or by differences in cognitive style. We did find, however, that the rationalization of inequality — a core component of conservative ideology — helps to explain why conservatives are, on average, happier than liberals.
Napier and Jost contend that their determinations are “consistent with system justification theory, which posits that viewing the status quo (with its attendant degree of inequality) as fair and legitimate serves a palliative function.” [....]
Comments
More, the "it's somebody else's fault" thing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 1:36pm
Maybe we could give them all hand jobs and get back to work. I mean, what *is* happiness when it comes down to it?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 1:52pm
The left, generally, is filled with more people that don't like themselves than the right. However, this messes up when you consider the Alt Right, full of right wing people who don't like themselves, and the various new minority coalitions that now exist on the left, who often have a lot of pride in who they are/their background.
by Orion on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 4:26pm
re:various new minority coalitions that now exist on the left, who often have a lot of pride in who they are/their background.
but the overall those groups give off anger, and a willingness to blame "the other' for "inequities", all which the authors site as reasons for being rated "unhappy".
Happy activism is pretty rare, people are activists, including Alt Right types, because they are unhappy with the way things are and blame others for their situation. Same with far left.
Basically, the message is the same old same old about happiness: acceptance of reality, along with a feeling of power over one's own life, i.e. only you can change the situation, not others. (Note here: People do get that from many religions. I.E., you're stuck in a job with a frightful boss, pray to god to help you find a solution, not pray to god to smite him down. Or you need a car and yours has broken down, pray to god for the solution.)
I have read many times that the most stressful and frustrating jobs are ones where the employee has no control over what they do, no choice (so surprisingly it is often factory or minimal wage jobs where it is the worst, not what one might expect).
Like it or not, I think similar is the source for "unhappiness" sited in the studies, if you have no feeling of control or empowerment because you are blaming other people for your miserableness (i.e. rich people, whites, blacks, corporations, etc.) and there is no way out of that, so all you do is express your anger hoping someone else will notice.
It's not always good: I can't but help equate the current road rage incidents where someone pulls a gun and shoots.They feel empowered by the gun to solve the supposed injustice they feel. As a matter of fact a lot of the explosion of violence via handguns is about empowerment. (Interesting a number of people switched from money being empowering to handguns filling that need...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 5:08pm
totally different take from an Australian sociologist: they think they are happy but that's because they don't even know reality?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 5:17pm
The god doctor is an anti-vaxxer
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 5:44pm
Also into what she sees as racial bias in policing, among other things like domestic abuse, go figure.
Begs the question, what does that have to do with this topic and even my post, which was simply used to illustrate someone aggravated by "progressives".
(Heck, only a few months ago, you yourself was defending reluctance of folks with a particular skin color to getting vaccinated. And as I recall, you showed no interest in Covid at all pre-introduction of miraculous vaccines, all of 2020 I was posting lots of stories about the dangers of Covid while you were posting stories about the dangers of police. The only time I remember of you showed interest in Covid was a story about a black woman with covid being sent home from the E.R. with instructions to weather the course of it at home, just like a lot of white people were told. Oh and then you also got all hot and bothered about the Surgeon General lecturing homies that they better reform their unhealthy ways cause this was gonna be really bad... Am I presume that now to you any "anti-vaxxer" is the new "racist, not worth considering"? Surprisingly late to have this prejudice, after 750,000 Americans are dead.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 7:22pm
Nothing in your rant distracts from the fact that she is an anti-vaxxer
You also used Chris Brown as a character witness for Kyrie Irving.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 12:01am
Huh?
A BIG NO with the latter. Actually, I was posting an example for you of a black guy supporting another black guy, given that you blather on about "the black community", they are part of it, no? And you all got each other's backs, right? And all vote the same, right? You should be supporting them! And we white liberal types need to be more grateful for that, right? And we need to support "outreach" to "the black community" to get them to get free immunization against a deadly disease, available for months at any drug store, right? Because they are ascared of Tuskegee, right?
Or are those two not "Black"? How do you know they are not among the multitudes of Black people afraid of Tuskegee?
Me, I think neither is the type of "character" I would have anything to do with. Those Seattle cops at least have the integrity of quitting their jobs rather than waiting to get fired.
Furthermore, I very much dislike the idea of professional spectator sports including paying huge salaries to spoiled brat athletes, but that's another thing.
AGAIN YOU ARE SO FULL OF IT. I ain't blind. YOU DIDN'T CARE ABOUT PEOPLE WAITING ON GETTING VACCINATED, even defended them, UNTIL 750,000 Americans were dead and cops started uncloaking as anti-vaxxers.
It's very clear you hate cops more than you care about any lives, black or any other color. You have an irrational hatred of cops, it's some kind of psychological problem, an obsession, a total obsession that makes you look for any evilness in policing you can find, as if you are Cotton Mather hunting the devil. It has nothing to do with others with black skin. You actually show no sympathy, none, for those who have lost family members to the huge increase in shootings, nor for any who NEED police to solve those cases!
Fuck your games and fuck your lack of understanding of where others are at on this website. You give a shit about understanding what anyone else posts unless they agree with you. Not exactly the type of American the country is in dire need of right now. You just want to preach simplistic readings of stuff to some supposed audience out there.
I will not be made a strawman for your STUPID, STUPID points totally lacking in any understanding of nuance. I'll keep ridiculing you until you stop. If you don't get the joke or the gist of something the others are talking about or sharing here, really you should refrain from saying anything at all.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 12:43am
You gave an abuser of women as a character witness for a guy who has argued that the Earth is flat.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 9:51am
I know a guy who DEVELOPS COVID VACCINES who's against vaccine mandates.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 1:27am
Wow
You know a guy.
Strong statement
Edit to add:
I'll take the advice of named public health officials over your anonymous developer guy.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 9:55am
Is acting stupid your safety defense?
I didn't say i follow the advice of this guy, anonymous or not - i was pointing out intelligent people involved in the heavy lifting of the pandemic can have different opinions.
And the guy isn't anonymous - you just have to Google - ain't that tough.
BTW, wasn't Fauci parroting "no masks needed" back in March 2020?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 10:32am
At the time, the concern was that masks were scare and that medical personnel needed the masks.
You said that you knew a guy, now you want me to enter "vaccine developer guy against mandates" into Google?
Why not simply name your source?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 11:58am
So telling ppl they don't need masks cuz there's a shortage - is that ethical?
Why do I need to name my source? You don't believe me? There's something in his argument that'll change your mind? Or you'll pick holes in his argument? I don't even agree with him, but it is what it is - people can hold complex opinions, even though many run with a highly predictable set. I pointed out the unusual germane fact - he develops vaccines himself, but for several reasons disagrees with mandates. I'm sure he's not the only one - belief in personal freedoms is a strong urge, whatever the science.
PS - you won't find him on Fox or in the US, so maybe Google won't help
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 1:26pm
I think this about immigrants is highly related, as regards the U.S.,including that many more are voting GOP because they see progressives as too negative about it and even hurting the potential with the things they propose:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 8:24pm
I don't know about anyone else, but this is what I label "adolescent" behavior (both sides in his story), no matter how old.
Adolescents are also notoriously unhappy though often passionate and not at all "conservative".
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 8:54pm