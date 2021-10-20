Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
"Conservatives Are Happier Than Liberals. Discuss."By artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 1:06pm |
Op-ed by Thomas Edsall @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 20
Do liberals or conservatives experience higher levels of satisfaction, happiness or meaning in life? Is the left or the right more inclined to intolerance, bigotry or conspiratorial thinking? Are Democrats or Republicans more loyal to family and friends?
A wide range of scholars in a variety of disciplines are asking these questions and taking them seriously. Ultimately, though, this line of inquiry raises an even broader question: whether liberals and conservatives function on fundamentally different moral planes.
Two similarly titled papers with markedly disparate conclusions illustrate the range of disagreement on this subject. “Why Are Conservatives Happier Than Liberals?” by Jaime Napier of N.Y.U. in Abu Dhabi and John Jost of N.YU., and “Conservatives Are Happier Than Liberals, but Why?” by Barry R. Schlenker and John Chambers, both of the University of Florida, and Bonnie Le of the University of Rochester.
Using nationally representative samples from the United States and nine other countries, Napier and Jost note that they
consistently found conservatives (or right-wingers) are happier than liberals (or left-wingers). This ideological gap in happiness is not accounted for by demographic differences or by differences in cognitive style. We did find, however, that the rationalization of inequality — a core component of conservative ideology — helps to explain why conservatives are, on average, happier than liberals.
Napier and Jost contend that their determinations are “consistent with system justification theory, which posits that viewing the status quo (with its attendant degree of inequality) as fair and legitimate serves a palliative function.” [....]
- Add new comment
- 262 reads
Comments
More, the "it's somebody else's fault" thing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 1:36pm
Maybe we could give them all hand jobs and get back to work. I mean, what *is* happiness when it comes down to it?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 1:52pm
The left, generally, is filled with more people that don't like themselves than the right. However, this messes up when you consider the Alt Right, full of right wing people who don't like themselves, and the various new minority coalitions that now exist on the left, who often have a lot of pride in who they are/their background.
by Orion on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 4:26pm
re:various new minority coalitions that now exist on the left, who often have a lot of pride in who they are/their background.
but the overall those groups give off anger, and a willingness to blame "the other' for "inequities", all which the authors site as reasons for being rated "unhappy".
Happy activism is pretty rare, people are activists, including Alt Right types, because they are unhappy with the way things are and blame others for their situation. Same with far left.
Basically, the message is the same old same old about happiness: acceptance of reality, along with a feeling of power over one's own life, i.e. only you can change the situation, not others. (Note here: People do get that from many religions. I.E., you're stuck in a job with a frightful boss, pray to god to help you find a solution, not pray to god to smite him down. Or you need a car and yours has broken down, pray to god for the solution.)
I have read many times that the most stressful and frustrating jobs are ones where the employee has no control over what they do, no choice (so surprisingly it is often factory or minimal wage jobs where it is the worst, not what one might expect).
Like it or not, I think similar is the source for "unhappiness" sited in the studies, if you have no feeling of control or empowerment because you are blaming other people for your miserableness (i.e. rich people, whites, blacks, corporations, etc.) and there is no way out of that, so all you do is express your anger hoping someone else will notice.
It's not always good: I can't but help equate the current road rage incidents where someone pulls a gun and shoots.They feel empowered by the gun to solve the supposed injustice they feel. As a matter of fact a lot of the explosion of violence via handguns is about empowerment. (Interesting a number of people switched from money being empowering to handguns filling that need...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 5:08pm
totally different take from an Australian sociologist: they think they are happy but that's because they don't even know reality?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 5:17pm