McConnell: Schumer Poisoned Well of Harmony & GoodwillBy NCD on Sat, 10/09/2021 - 6:28pm |
McConnell even managed to connect Schumer with Chinese Communists, a clever move to incite rage in the easily manipulated racist core of the Republican Base:
"McConnell ... refused to co-operate with raising the debt limit, a step Democrats took repeatedly with Donald Trump in power. ..... McConnell insisted: “In light of Senator Schumer’s hysterics and my grave concerns about the ways that another vast, reckless, partisan spending bill would hurt Americans and help China, I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement.”
URL:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/09/mitch-mcconnell-chuck-schumer-poisoned-the-well-republicans-debt-ceiling
Comments
Right wing oligarch update:
Jeffrey Clark, the DOJ Trump appointee who tried to throw the election to Trump by becoming Trump's new Attorney General, a plot that failed, is now Chief of Litigation and Director of Strategy at the Koch funded New Civil Liberties Alliance. On it's home page it proclaims to be a "nonpartisan nonprofit civil rights organization which protects constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State".
'New' civil liberties and rights apparently include support for actors with experience in using the "Administrative State" to overthrow elections, and end American democracy. Funded by, and in the service of, right wing anti-democratic oligarchs.
by NCD on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 8:01pm
Scalise refused to reject the Big Lie
Manchin is still looking for 10 Republicans
Democrats will not protect us.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 8:11pm
Biden, Democrats and the will of a majority of voters are confronted by a narrowly divided Senate where members are often for sale. The Senate being an undemocratic relic described in a founding document composed by 18th century enslavers. The main purpose at the time being "union". Protection of the power of slave states from free states, small population states from large. Add that 70% of American voters have little interest, grasp or conception of the issues facing the nation, or the composition and operation of their own federal government.
Result: a federal government routinely obstructed into immobility, influenced by big money, indoctrinated, delusional, distracted and often desperate voters voting on anti-government and personal grievance, ginned up hate, ignorance and culture wars. Result? Competent presidents with important agendas, are unable to pass policy sufficient to meet the issues and challenges of this century.
by NCD on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 12:04am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 10:40pm
Mom is part of Devin's right wing Nuneverse? Apple doesn't far from the tree.
"Nunes has acted as Trump’s attack dog, defending the president from accusations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden. Nunes sat in House Intelligence Committee meetings and derided the impeachment proceedings against Trump as a “hoax.” Yet he was sitting on a ticking time bomb the entire time. The newly-released phone records prove that Nunes’ staff also engaged in secret efforts to damage Biden. .... “I remember that call, which was very odd, random, talking about random things,” Nunes told Fox. ...Nunes hasn’t held a townhall with his constituents in years, yet he expects people to believe his conversation with a now-indicted Ukrainian-American operative was completely normal?
We doubt any regular constituent from Nunes’ district would have much luck getting the congressman on the phone. Yet some “random” businessman with Ukraine connections had no trouble reaching Nunes on his cell. ..."
Read more at: https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/editorials/article239465588.html#storylin...
by NCD on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 11:21pm
Um, NO, the user name is facetious parody and sarcasm, as in "mom tells you to stop being such an idiot." Too bad you've got so invested in partisanship that you can't see that but feel the need to inform me (me! as if I am clueless about Nunes!) that he is a scoundrel and dope.
I actually find it pretty insulting that I need to be instructed about Devin Nunes, as if I made a mistake.
You're actually the one that has so much invested in ranting about the evil Republicans that you often seem to have lost all rationality at times, believing your own shitck. More on that angle--to me it seems you and rmrd have obsessed over the supposed treachery of Manchin and Sinema and the evil of McConnel. With nary a peep about how all this gamesmanship came about via the House progressive caucus refusing to vote on Biden's infrastructure plan unless GOP agreed first to the $3.5 number as well. There's no innocents here on the gaming, just a lot of extreme partisanship, yes, on both sides.
And Devin Nunes Mom @NotDevinsMom has got your number just as much as Devin's I am not a Republican nor a Democrat. If you cannot criticize your party then you are no better than the other party. Demand More. Question Everything. I'm with her, you're so blinded by your partisanship.sometimes you can't see. If there was more support for liberals for like Adam Kinzinger types, liberals might be in less of a bind. But no, to your type they're evil Republicans! No can do, even if I agree with them, must keep beating that drum.
AND FURTHERMORE, none of this matters as to my comment! Is proof of that pudding. I posted it for the NEWS of it, she was announcing news of negotiation and movement and it's the only reason I posted it. Her approval of that should be neither here nor there to you. But no, you dismiss it because the news bears a name which you mistakenly interpreted as approval of that name! Just more proof how his country will continue to go nowhere with screaming partisans leading the way.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 1:11am
Worth remembering Devin Nunes
https://lithub.com/how-deeply-involved-is-devin-nunes-in-the-conspiracy-...
Now back to late 2021:
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 2:30am
Republicans are evil because they are trying to create an authoritarian government
Regarding the current legislation, Biden sides with the Progressives.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/02/us/politics/biden-progressives-moderates-agenda.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 7:59am
Regarding Manchin and Sinema, there is confusion about why they object to bills that would help their stated.
From the WaPo 's Jennifer Rubin
Manchin
Sinema
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/10/13/why-would-west-virginia-arizona-senators-balk-bill-that-helps-their-states-so-much/
The danger to democracy that the Republicans represent has been known for a long time
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/17/opinion/lincoln-project.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 9:44am
Republicans accept the Big Lie
https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1006008/trump-tells-republicans-they-should-not-vote-in-2022-or-2024-without-answers
At the same time, Republicans are ready to steal elections
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-biglie-stopthesteal-2024-biden-1241492/
Republicans believe that the Big Lie is part of being a member of the party
https://www.newsweek.com/59-gop-voters-say-believing-trump-won-2020-important-being-republican-poll-1628281
There can be no bipartisanship
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 9:13pm
Checking your math, if 59% think believing Trump won is important to being a party member, what % think it's not important?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 10:31pm
Enjoy your bubble
Trump is promoting the Big Lie
Grassley is proud to share the same podium
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/iowas-grassley-lines-up-with-trump-as-senates-most-senior-republican-runs-for-reelection
Steve Scalise will not say that the election was legitimate
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/10/10/steve-scalise-election-stolen-2020/
The majority of Republicans accept the Big Lie. One of the authors of "How Democracies Dies" is on the Don Lemon show now. He points out that it is hard for a democracy to continue when a major political party refuses to accept the validity of an election.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 10:45pm
Enjoy being an ass who pretends to be giving some huge insight by reading back the headlines in a hysterical tone to college educated people who follow the news. Yes, we all understand Trump is a liar and Republicans are still flocking to him, but we also understand that 41% not totally glued to Trump is more than 2/5, striking distance in most elections, so if Democrats can peel off some of that support by finding ways to attend to their needs, we just might be able to hold onto the House and Senate in 2022.
"It is hard for a Democracy to continue..." - it's always hard for anything to continue in America - it's 250 years of infighting and playing smashball and occasionally accomplishing something. Sure, you can invoke "knife in the back", but it took 15 years from Germany's loss & Versailles to electing Hitler - lots of room for other scenarios to have taken place while the Depression/stock crash added its own one-time kicker to the process.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 2:50am
I came to the conclusion some time ago that he doesn't even "get" living in a country with people that disagree with him, much less in a republic. Anytime he uses the bubble accusation, it is 100% pure projection. From like: Wakanda or some such. There's a reason he has never given an inkling on where he resides, not even a hint. We only know for certain it's a clueless bubble.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 3:20am
Considering it's largely 2 Democrats disagreeing with the President and the rest of Democratic Congress, and our lack of an extra Senator (some scraps from that 41%?) to break the impasse that makes their disagreement even significant?
https://digbysblog.net/2021/10/13/the-divas-disagree/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 3:28am
The best answer I saw to those obsessed with whining about Manchin was: so you'd rather have Mitch still be majority leader with a GOP Senator from WV?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 4:46am
Manchin is a United States Senator.
He represents one of the poorest states in the country.
His actions can be criticized.
Edit to add,:
The Presidential party tends to lose seats in the midterms
The time to pass something big is now.
If Democrats don't pass Biden's agenda, they will lose seats anyway.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 10:48pm
I don't hate Manchin, I disagree with his rationale for opposing bills
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/10/18/manchins-work-requirement-child-benefits-would-throw-grandparent-led-families-under-bus/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 1:13am
p.s. The massive irony is that it all comes down to being very pro-segregation in theory. And it's in his imagination, fed by the current identitarian elites. I.E., in the real world, there is no "black community." In the only places where one could even apply that thought, they're fucking shooting each other!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 3:37am
From Newsweek
https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-approval-rating-fallen-most-black-adults-pew-1638502
Biden had Black support in part because the John Lewis and George Floyd bills. If Democrats are blocking those bills, it may be hard to have enthusiasm to vote in the midterms. If Je Manchin and Krysten Sinema are doing McConnell's job, what is the difference?
Democrats will get the majority of the Black vote, the question is how many wil show up if promises aren't keep.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 9:59pm
If the cost is too high for the two conservative democrats congress should take a page out of the republican play book. Cut the cost in half by only funding it for 5 years instead of 10. spend the full amount for all the programs for just 5 years. Put all the tax increases for just 5 years. Let the republicans deal with the fall out when they're in power when the programs and taxes expire.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 5:10pm
(Run it for 5 years, cut in half) "Let the republicans deal with the fall out when they're in power when the programs and taxes expire."
Best plan I have seen.
by NCD on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 5:42pm
Oceankat, here is a tweet of the idea I just ran across from a NY state guy active in Dem politics, so it's clearly going around:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 1:30pm
What "solidarity" looks like to the left?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 1:07pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 1:09pm
Wasn't Biden *bragging* about a $3 trillion bill, before he started splainin'?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 2:42pm
speaking of, this article goes over some of the things the Biden admin. has been negotitating cutting:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 4:23pm
Maybe I'm missing something, but this doesn't sound like a winning populist feature to me.
Sort of confirms all the GOP smears of Democrats supporting big brother gummint and the jokes about running the other way when you hear "I'm from the Federal government and I'm here to help."
Heck, I personally don't like it, because I can't afford a bookkeeper to keep records explaining every single deposit in my checking account. Way to encourage a cash economy; big boon for check cashing businesses, wonder if they lobbied for it? They already got small businesses filling out 1099 forms for all kinds of sundry services. Now they need this too?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 1:22pm
Bernie's Fox News op-ed today:
It is no doubt highly intentional on his part to use the Fox News. He knows some of their demographic are sympathetic to him.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 4:31pm
Sure looks like harmony and good will to me, even tho other progressives think of one of them as the spawn of the devil:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 8:52pm
"We're talking"
We're talking"
From "The Hill"
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/577295-manchin-meets-with-sanders-jayapal-amid-spending-stalemate
Sanders op-ed
https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/op_ed_commentaries/sen-bernie-sanders-lets-stand-together-to-protect-working-families-opinion/article_a3c7ca4e-ed65-522b-9693-a9dc32076187.html
Manchin's response
Manchin Rips Sanders over Reconciliation-Bill Op-Ed in West Virginia Newspaper
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/manchin-rips-sanders-over-reconciliation-bill-op-ed-in-west-virginia-newspaper/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 9:46pm
um yes I know and so does the tweeter, who covers Congress. Clearly the point of tweeting the video is it is from today and also clearly, if you watch it, it was meant to show they are talking about the issues argued in those op-eds, that they want to make it clear they are still friendly
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 9:52pm
p.s. and the bigger point would be, that is what Congress is for, coming together to make sausage, rather than writing op-eds trying to influence voters (who may end up believing you are enemies, when you're not.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 9:55pm
In deep red West Virginia, Biden’s $3.5tn spending proposal is immensely popular
Working-class people – even Trump voters – understand the Build Back Better plan will benefit them
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/28/west-virginia-joe-biden-spending-plan-popular
Edit to add:
As Paul Krugman notes, Manchin may be the one with an out of date vision of what will help his state's economy
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/opinion/joe-manchin-biden-climate-child-care.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 10:24pm