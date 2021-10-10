Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
McConnell: Schumer Poisoned Well of Harmony & GoodwillBy NCD on Sat, 10/09/2021 - 6:28pm |
McConnell even managed to connect Schumer with Chinese Communists, a clever move to incite rage in the easily manipulated racist core of the Republican Base:
"McConnell ... refused to co-operate with raising the debt limit, a step Democrats took repeatedly with Donald Trump in power. ..... McConnell insisted: “In light of Senator Schumer’s hysterics and my grave concerns about the ways that another vast, reckless, partisan spending bill would hurt Americans and help China, I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement.”
URL:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/09/mitch-mcconnell-chuck-schumer-poisoned-the-well-republicans-debt-ceiling
Right wing oligarch update:
Jeffrey Clark, the DOJ Trump appointee who tried to throw the election to Trump by becoming Trump's new Attorney General, a plot that failed, is now Chief of Litigation and Director of Strategy at the Koch funded New Civil Liberties Alliance. On it's home page it proclaims to be a "nonpartisan nonprofit civil rights organization which protects constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State".
'New' civil liberties and rights apparently include support for actors with experience in using the "Administrative State" to overthrow elections, and end American democracy. Funded by, and in the service of, right wing anti-democratic oligarchs.
by NCD on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 8:01pm
Scalise refused to reject the Big Lie
Manchin is still looking for 10 Republicans
Democrats will not protect us.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 8:11pm
Biden, Democrats and the will of a majority of voters are confronted by a narrowly divided Senate where members are often for sale. The Senate being an undemocratic relic described in a founding document composed by 18th century enslavers. The main purpose at the time being "union". Protection of the power of slave states from free states, small population states from large. Add that 70% of American voters have little interest, grasp or conception of the issues facing the nation, or the composition and operation of their own federal government.
Result: a federal government routinely obstructed into immobility, influenced by big money, indoctrinated, delusional, distracted and often desperate voters voting on anti-government and personal grievance, ginned up hate, ignorance and culture wars. Result? Competent presidents with important agendas, are unable to pass policy sufficient to meet the issues and challenges of this century.
by NCD on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 12:04am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 10:40pm
Mom is part of Devin's right wing Nuneverse? Apple doesn't far from the tree.
"Nunes has acted as Trump’s attack dog, defending the president from accusations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden. Nunes sat in House Intelligence Committee meetings and derided the impeachment proceedings against Trump as a “hoax.” Yet he was sitting on a ticking time bomb the entire time. The newly-released phone records prove that Nunes’ staff also engaged in secret efforts to damage Biden. .... “I remember that call, which was very odd, random, talking about random things,” Nunes told Fox. ...Nunes hasn’t held a townhall with his constituents in years, yet he expects people to believe his conversation with a now-indicted Ukrainian-American operative was completely normal?
We doubt any regular constituent from Nunes’ district would have much luck getting the congressman on the phone. Yet some “random” businessman with Ukraine connections had no trouble reaching Nunes on his cell. ..."
Read more at: https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/editorials/article239465588.html#storylin...
by NCD on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 11:21pm
Um, NO, the user name is facetious parody and sarcasm, as in "mom tells you to stop being such an idiot." Too bad you've got so invested in partisanship that you can't see that but feel the need to inform me (me! as if I am clueless about Nunes!) that he is a scoundrel and dope.
I actually find it pretty insulting that I need to be instructed about Devin Nunes, as if I made a mistake.
You're actually the one that has so much invested in ranting about the evil Republicans that you often seem to have lost all rationality at times, believing your own shitck. More on that angle--to me it seems you and rmrd have obsessed over the supposed treachery of Manchin and Sinema and the evil of McConnel. With nary a peep about how all this gamesmanship came about via the House progressive caucus refusing to vote on Biden's infrastructure plan unless GOP agreed first to the $3.5 number as well. There's no innocents here on the gaming, just a lot of extreme partisanship, yes, on both sides.
And Devin Nunes Mom @NotDevinsMom has got your number just as much as Devin's I am not a Republican nor a Democrat. If you cannot criticize your party then you are no better than the other party. Demand More. Question Everything. I'm with her, you're so blinded by your partisanship.sometimes you can't see. If there was more support for liberals for like Adam Kinzinger types, liberals might be in less of a bind. But no, to your type they're evil Republicans! No can do, even if I agree with them, must keep beating that drum.
AND FURTHERMORE, none of this matters as to my comment! Is proof of that pudding. I posted it for the NEWS of it, she was announcing news of negotiation and movement and it's the only reason I posted it. Her approval of that should be neither here nor there to you. But no, you dismiss it because the news bears a name which you mistakenly interpreted as approval of that name! Just more proof how his country will continue to go nowhere with screaming partisans leading the way.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 1:11am
Worth remembering Devin Nunes
https://lithub.com/how-deeply-involved-is-devin-nunes-in-the-conspiracy-...
Now back to late 2021:
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 2:30am
Republicans are evil because they are trying to create an authoritarian government
Regarding the current legislation, Biden sides with the Progressives.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/02/us/politics/biden-progressives-moderates-agenda.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 7:59am
Regarding Manchin and Sinema, there is confusion about why they object to bills that would help their stated.
From the WaPo 's Jennifer Rubin
Manchin
Sinema
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/10/13/why-would-west-virginia-arizona-senators-balk-bill-that-helps-their-states-so-much/
The danger to democracy that the Republicans represent has been known for a long time
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/17/opinion/lincoln-project.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 9:44am
If the cost is too high for the two conservative democrats congress should take a page out of the republican play book. Cut the cost in half by only funding it for 5 years instead of 10. spend the full amount for all the programs for just 5 years. Put all the tax increases for just 5 years. Let the republicans deal with the fall out when they're in power when the programs and taxes expire.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 5:10pm
(Run it for 5 years, cut in half) "Let the republicans deal with the fall out when they're in power when the programs and taxes expire."
Best plan I have seen.
by NCD on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 5:42pm