McConnell: Schumer Poisoned Well of Harmony & GoodwillBy NCD on Sat, 10/09/2021 - 6:28pm |
McConnell even managed to connect Schumer with Chinese Communists, a clever move to incite rage in the easily manipulated racist core of the Republican Base:
"McConnell ... refused to co-operate with raising the debt limit, a step Democrats took repeatedly with Donald Trump in power. ..... McConnell insisted: “In light of Senator Schumer’s hysterics and my grave concerns about the ways that another vast, reckless, partisan spending bill would hurt Americans and help China, I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/09/mitch-mcconnell-chuck-schumer-poisoned-the-well-republicans-debt-ceiling
Right wing oligarch update:
Jeffrey Clark, the DOJ Trump appointee who tried to throw the election to Trump by becoming Trump's new Attorney General, a plot that failed, is now Chief of Litigation and Director of Strategy at the Koch funded New Civil Liberties Alliance. On it's home page it proclaims to be a "nonpartisan nonprofit civil rights organization which protects constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State".
'New' civil liberties and rights apparently include support for actors with experience in using the "Administrative State" to overthrow elections, and end American democracy. Funded by, and in the service of, right wing anti-democratic oligarchs.
by NCD on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 8:01pm
Scalise refused to reject the Big Lie
Manchin is still looking for 10 Republicans
Democrats will not protect us.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 8:11pm
Biden, Democrats and the will of a majority of voters are confronted by a narrowly divided Senate where members are often for sale. The Senate being an undemocratic relic described in a founding document composed by 18th century enslavers. The main purpose at the time being "union". Protection of the power of slave states from free states, small population states from large. Add that 70% of American voters have little interest, grasp or conception of the issues facing the nation, or the composition and operation of their own federal government.
Result: a federal government routinely obstructed into immobility, influenced by big money, indoctrinated, delusional, distracted and often desperate voters voting on anti-government and personal grievance, ginned up hate, ignorance and culture wars. Result? Competent presidents with important agendas, are unable to pass policy sufficient to meet the issues and challenges of this century.
by NCD on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 12:04am