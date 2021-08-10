Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Former ABC News Producer Says Chris Cuomo Sexually Harassed HerBy rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 3:07pm |
From HuffPost
A longtime television journalist and producer this week said that Chris Cuomo inappropriately touched her at a 2005 party.
Shelley Ross, who was Cuomo’s executive producer at ABC’s “Primetime Live,” detailed her claims in an opinion essay published Friday in The New York Times. In the article, she accuses Cuomo of squeezing “the cheek of my buttock” while at “a going-away party for an ABC colleague” and in full view of her husband.
“Whether he understood it at the time or not, his form of sexual harassment was a hostile act meant to diminish and belittle his female former boss in front of the staff,” Ross wrote.
The article includes a screenshot of a 2005 email that Cuomo sent to Ross after the party in which he apologized for his behavior. He offered amends once again in a statement provided to The New York Times that also appears in the piece. “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature,” he said. “It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”
When contacted by HuffPost, a representative for Cuomo reiterated the statement but did not comment further.
Comments
Speaking as someone who worked in a popular late-nite Siclian family-owned restaurant during 7+ years of college:
Eyetalians - you can't live with them and you can't live without them.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 7:27pm
If you feel like digging into your thoughts on the matter, could/should be interesting.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 11:43pm
OT - TikTok vs Twitter
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 8:50pm
Well, he's still got his show on CNN, no prob. I just watched him and Don Lemon do their typical segue between their two shows. They did an extra friendly & personal shtick.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 10:05pm