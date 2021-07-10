    Danny Cardwell's picture

    Lonely

    By Danny Cardwell on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 11:28am | Personal

    Earlier this summer I partnered with the local arts association to create a documentary about the impact COVID-19 had on Bath County, Virginia. 

    Bath County had the highest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth of Virginia; over 40% of Bath Countians woke up either unemployed or underemployed through no fault of their own. 

    Lonely is a multimedia look at how three people dealt with a "new normal". 

     

    https://www.facebook.com/ChromaticExpressionsPhotograpgy/videos/83226399...

    Nice to see you posting here again. No need to reply.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 5:41pm

    Thanks 

    Seems llike faith and family are helping many to cope.

    I do wonder how restaurants and malls will fare now that we are used to pickup or delivered meals and ordering clothes online.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 9:36am

