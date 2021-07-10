Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
With Clinton lawyer charged, the Russiagate scam is now under indictmentBy A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 1:29pm |
The indictment of Hillary Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann offers new evidence that the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory that engulfed Trump’s term in office was itself the product of fabrications involving Clinton’s 2016 campaign.
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/09/20/with-clinton-lawyer-charged-the-russiagate-scam-is-now-indicted/
Comments
Aaron Maté is 1 fucked up dude.
Thanx for ignoring my posts on this - once again Lulu in Russia's hip pocket, whether he thinks so or not.
Durham, Barr's shill to do a failed October surprise (with the FBI caught altering docs) spends 2+ years of taxpayer money to get 2 single counts of lying charged, not convicted.
Considering this latest is hearsay without a 2nd agent to corroborate, with Jim Baker contradicting himself in admitting he knew Sussmann had ties to the Clinton campaign, has "void me" written all over it.
And what is the actual "crime"? Some kind of guilt-by-association, where if Sussmann had ties to Hillary, his report of Russian hacking and stealing DNC emails couldn't be true, along with Manafort & Gates feeding the Russian GRU (via Kilimnik) US polling data weekly from spring 2016 on? All that goes away, even though it's documented?
You just might be a tool.
PS - another crooked Trump enabler busted despite his Trump pardon. How many convictions did Mueller get over a short time cut short by Bill Barr? Yet Aaron "i am a duplicitous dumbfuck" Maté is going to make a big deal out of a really unusual charge? I mean, this is all the bullshit that Durham has after all this time, but if that's all you got, make bullshitade i guess.
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/wireStory/politico-pardoned-trump-ac...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 3:15pm
Barr said Flynn lies about RU ambassador A-OK
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 5:37pm
Projection, beginning with a cursing ,degrading, ad hominem assertion is once again your go to tactic when you have no facts or evidence from which to construct a coherent rebuttal. And if anyone shows in any way how the Democratic party, or especially any part of the Clinton campaign machine, played dirty, you lose any pretense of objective rationality. Making the case that the Republicans have some sleazeball operatives who played a lot of dirty politics [which is an extremely easy case to make] does not make or even give support to the case [which would be impossible to do so honestly] that the Democrats are all clean and above board.
Precisely the tactic used to attempt to shout down any doubters who saw evidence that Russiagate was being over hyped and deliberately misrepresented by some for domestic political purposes or sometimes by others just to meet a band wagon requirement of the moment that supported, or at least did not set back, their careerism. Weak, stupid, unimaginative, and counterproductive.
You are very welcome and you are equally welcome to ignore anything or everything I post.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 8:40pm
you wish:
Any response? Or more crickets/parroting Maté? Lulu hates actual debate. Prefers 1-sided podcasts.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 12:58am
Facebook paid $5bill for Zuck to not testify about Cambridge Analytica. Does your Russian stooge Maté have anything to say about it hat, what in the Cambridge Analytica 2016 election hacking/manipulation with 100 million voters' data/profiles illegally obtained & used could be so worrisome for Zuck and colleagues to misuse $5 billion of investor money to avoid any kind of inquiry?
But let's all do a big high 5 because someone who reported Russian intrusion in the election had some Hillary connection and the FBI agent investigating may or may not have been told but didn't bother to memorialize it at the time and contradicted, but hey, if there's a longshot of smearing Hillary through some oddball connection, it's party time! Fucking losers.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/21/facebook-paid-billions-extra-to...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 3:43am
Maté explains Butina somewhere? how she's fucking & elbow rubbing with NRA & GOP luminaries for years, showing up at campaign & political events, how Trump supporter Patrick Byrne is giving her millions after she got out of prison and went back to Russia (without testifying, oddly)? Is that just more empty #Russiagate fever dream? Is Hillary somehow responsible for her? Is there a podcast I can listen to to find out more?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 6:24am
Maté discusses RU's GOP hack where exactly? If Hillary was behind that hack, why hasn't she been charged? (Trump promised to prosecute her) If there was so much juicy info there, like that Podesta quote for the Dems, how come it never surfaced? Why wouldn't evil Hillary use oppo research to smear the proud and the true?
Here's Aaron "douchebag - I can suck my own dick" Maté wailing on about that indictment for Sussmann reporting that a Trump server was mysteriously pinging a (Russian) Alfa Bank server when in reality a Trump server was mysteriously pinging a (Russian) Alfa Bank server (along with 18 others). Of course reporting suspicious activity between a campaign and a bank isn't exactly slander or libel unless say it's Trump & Lindell making spurious claims about a voting machine company far past "suspicious" to claiming direct violations of the law and instigating numerous bogus sanctioned lawsuits that went far past reasonable suspicion. But Russian lawyers later managed to use the story as a jumping off point for numerous lawsuits and widespread requests for broad legal discovery.
[somewhat forgotten in this is that Emptywheel has long insisted the Alfa Bank story - along with Betsy de Vos's *long gone* connection to Spectrum Health - was Russian disinfo designed to get authorities & hackers looking the wrong way, including discrediting the Steele Report - and that even the famous Trump Tower meeting was a red herring that worked pretty well - real campaign actors & malfeasance were either ignored, or the wrong details were highlighted - a bit like when Dan Rather was "discredited" on the Bush story due to 1 planted news item about an anachronistic typewriter font - https://www.emptywheel.net/2021/07/11/the-odd-non-denial-denial-of-the-s... - see bottom for the disinfo bit]
5 years of this bullshit - can you believe it?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 7:16am
Why GOP spin is bullshit
Various usual suspects like Jonathan Turley & Glenn Greenwald are drooling all over this *INDICTMENT* (not conviction), with many outlets signalling it's just the start of more shoes to drop. That's exceedingly devious and misrepresents the situation completely.
First, Durham's *ONLY OTHER* indictment was again for lying, for which Kevin Clinesmith received probation and a 1 year susension of his attorney's license. So if Durham expects others to flip, they better not look to Kevin as an example - seems the judge didn't much care for Durham's case.
Second, Sussmann was indicted on Sept 17 - almost 5 years from Sept 19, 2016 and 2 days from when statute of limitations run out. So within 5 weeks, *ANY* basic charge (like a good number of the standard Jan 6 fare) will have passed its "serve by" date. Sure, Durham *may* have some aces up his sleeve, but this is hardly juicy foreplay for a main stage event - and after 2 1/2 years on this goose chase, and almost a year after Barr *secretly* appointed Durham to continue as special counsel amidst altering documents for an October Surprise, it looks much more like premature judication. Who's going to flip when faced *maybe* by a single charge after a year or 2 of digging? and when will that trial be, since he *PLEADED NOT GUILTY*, so there wouldn't even be supporting evidence from this for at least 6 months if it ever results in a trial or a plea.
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/572992-barr-durham-investigation-a...
In fact this all fits in with the Andrew McCabe firing and charges - take a guy largely doing his job against a traitor, obsess on a mistake, a "lie" or other small detail in a sea of organizational ineptness & malfeasance (along with good work), and drag out the accusations as far as possible until people forget that an indictment is only an accusation, and in a field where really guilty parties normally get 5 to 20 charges, the idea of a single charge is bandied about as if it was Manson's further undiscovered killings. Oh, except McCabe *WAS NEVER EVEN CHARGED*, even though they dragged out the deliberation of whether he would be for 2 years.
https://www.npr.org/2020/02/14/806052193/former-fbi-official-andrew-mcca...
But it's the usual Trumpian twist - completely unethical, suspicious, and likely criminal behavior is waved away in droves, while someone pointing out the shitstorm that's taking place is hounded mercilessly, largely with the machinery of government behind them. [include the lady who accused Trump of raping her in a department store 15 years or so back, and suddenly the US DoJ is representing Trump by saying that his calling her a skank or too ugly to fuck was "part of his official activities". Too absurd.
So FBI agent Jim Baker has accused Sussmann of withholding or denying something without filling out a proper 302 and not having a 2nd agent to corroborate his hearsay accusation, with an unusual 27-page summary of a *single* charge, and yet all the conservative outlets are going to treat this not just as justification that Alfa Bank pinging was a mirage, that the Steele Dossier had to be groundless (rather than the mixed bag of raw research Steele presented it as), and that Hillary was behind it thus gulty as well, while we should all forget that DNC emails were pointedly hacked and slowly leaked through Fall 2016.
Shoot the Messenger triumphs again?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 8:03am
Former NSA chief & decorated general thinks the Deep State is plotting to spike our salad dressing with vaccines -
this is a guy who post-election met secretly with Kislyak and even came across enough *TO TRUMP* to get fired. Yet still he's around giving speeches & being taken seriously 5 years later?
https://www.rawstory.com/mike-flynn-salad-dressing/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 9:06am
Why Durham makes no sense
(except in a cynical grifty kind of way,
since everyone saw Trump's con)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 4:08pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 1:52pm
I hope this thread puts the "no facts" to bed, at least for those with eyes to see, ears to hear...
Trump fired Flynn as NSA 2 weeks into office because Flynn was too tainted by Kislyak and other Russian dealings. Trump dropped Manafort because he was too tied into Russian disinfo/oligarch enabling, yet he *continued* to send polling data to Kilimnik/Deripaska/GRU (KGB) and even went back to Ukraine pretending to help Yanukovych. Trump himself was secretly angling for years for a Trump Tower Moscow, including during the famous "golden showers" stay, while selling Florida & New York properties to Russians, yet claiming he had no ties to Russia. Trump campaign. Jared even before inauguration (in December 2016) was trying to set up private back channels with Russia. Trump himself gave top secret Israeli info to Kislyak *in the Oval Office*. All of this was before or during Trump's first 3 weeks in office. Yet Aaron "you are so fucking in Putin's pocket" Maté will také *any* Hillary or other remote link to pretend all this basic known Russia data should go away, just disappear. He is so goddamn obviously dumb and compromised. It doesn't say much for his followers either.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 1:59pm
I doubt you missed the real point of the article. I believe in your case the point is being deliberately avoided as it is by all the other pundits so invested in trivializing the charge so as to deflect from what the context, which is the larger story of scumbaggery which the facts, as stated by the author and if true, suggest and on some points prove. In your attempt at deflection from the wider implications of the reporting you come in with multiple Gish Gallops and ad hominem attacks spiced with obscenity which you seem to think adds weight to your rants. Rather than dispute the veracity or otherwise challenge the implications of the facts as presented, you take a tribal stand and try to justify deflection from evidence of Democratic campaign malfeasance with a tantrum about how bad the Republican scumbags are.
I am using *scumbag* as shorthand for characters who have engaged in scumbaggery related to this story and of course Barr and Durham are included on the list. It is obvious that they are acting totally cynically for political purposes. The lie charged in the indictment, if taken as a stand alone act and without any context, can be seen as petty and unwarranted considering that lies are in the lifeblood of so many political operatives and they normally get away with them. But there is a context in which the lie was made and screaming that it is wrong to make a big deal out of that one politico’s lying seems to be the go to defense while hoping that the screaming about Republican malfeasance, mostly in unrelated cases, will deflect attention from the greater story and get people to not notice or to simply ignore why we should indeed pay attention to it. You and many others really want everyone to accept that there is nothing to see here except for Republican scumbaggery, none by tye Democrats, and so we should all just move on. The author’s opening statement outlines what his investigation goes on to show and why the case is important and why coverage of it is certainly newsworthy.
From that point on every reader will decide for themselves whether the alleged facts are correct, or conceivably so and worth further attention and consideration, and if the arrangement of them into a sensible, believable, coherent story is done accurately and fairly. In my opinion the article makes a strong case that while only one of the scumbags among the Democratic apparatchik [I am not saying that every apparatchik of either party are scumbags] may be provably guilty of only one criminal act, several others are shown by evidence to have in fact have acted stupidly and unethically and dishonestly in several ways that should be illegal. Expect career advancement of scumbags on both sides.
You, along with others who choose to defend everything Democratic and attack everything Republican, want to make the one criminal charge out to be an act of legal and political insignificance and in doing so gloss over and avoid the implications that scumbag Durham spent 27 pages outlining. The indictment, in its own broader context, is political scumbaggery of a different kind, but scumbaggery by R scumbags who have caught some of their D political opponents participating in scumbaggery of their own and The Republican scumbags are now trying to take political advantage of it. To be believed and accepted as an accurate picture, your characterization of the entire issue would require belief that there was no scumbaggery on the Democratic side but only on the Republican side during the 2020 election. That is just too goddamed dumb an idea to try to support by smearing actual journalism which reports some of that scumbaggery. And, a flood of out-of-context tweets and charges of Republican scumbaggery in unrelated incidents don’t make the Democratic scumbaggery in this case, which is the subject of the report, either legal or justified and certainly not something anyone should defend.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 1:58pm
What in the living fuck are you talking about? There's a fucking candidate for the President of the United States inviting Russia to hack his opponent, and holding meetings with the GRu and quid pro quo sessions with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower & the Russian ambassador at the Mayflower, and yet you have a problem with someone reporting suspicious pinging between a Trump server and a Russian bank server (among others) because the guy reporting it had some connection to the Clinton campaign when every motherfucking person who saw Trump's weird shit in the debates thought he was up to weird shit? And over 4 years that fucker never let up in dismantling government safeguards, including his corrupt Attorney General who secretly appointed this corrupt special counsel to do an October Surprise but got caught faking documents 3 months before Trump led an insurrection against the country and got himself impeached for a second time? Why exactly should I trust this lying sack of shit enough to read his 27 pages of bullshit supporting the crappy hit job he was brought in to do? And why are you such a sucker for obvious disinfo? You can't even come out and say one specific point tht Durham has right - it's all "read the doc read the doc" like your asinine "watch the podcast watch the podcas" crap - i don't have time or inclination for this shit - tell me what valid point you think this asshole is making in all this verbage so I have some context what to look for at least - otherwise it's just Aaron Maté and friends playing corn dog with the truth. I mean, some of the dumbfucks attacking the Capitol may have had a coherent idea or 2, but the posse lost 60 of 61 lawsuits on the way to meaninglessness, and you want to keep doubling down on their corrupt messenger who spent 2 years and only came up with a crappy single perjury count? Trump's committed perjury 10x before breakfast, as has Barr and other foundlings if this putrid administration. Mueller convicted or got pleas for these traitorous scumbags, and Trump turned around and pardoned them - doesn't that fucking suck, or what? No, Lulu wants to focus on 1 guy & a left out statement within the full Russian hacking scandal - seriously? Russians hacked Democrat servers and used data to influence the election along with foreign social media teams paid to spread disinfo, while the Trump campaign was happy to encourage it if not cooperate in the misuse of the data - deal with it. Cambridge Analytica's massive illegal work with Facebook was not a dream nor insignificant it was an attack on our democracy. Putin managed to manipulate a candidate who wanted to develop real estate in Russia - oh my fucking god. And yet 5 years later you're buying into a guy paid to wade into the minutia and not the huge terrible story?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 3:03pm
Maybe you don't realize how stupid this all is.
First, if Joe Biden sees a Republican kill someone, should he not report it? Should the FBI discount it because he's a Democrat?
Second, Sept/Oct in an election year in DC, *everyone* is a partisan, fully certain which party and candidate they support. The FBI would be morons to not realize this and question any politically tied tip.
(would it make a difference if I reported something - not having ties to the Hillary campaign and extremely limited connection to Democrats, but obviously more likely to support Dems over Republicans - would the FBI not try to discern NY bias/leanings, take my report without estimating true motive if differed from the obvious? Wasn't it obvious by Sept 2016 that Clinton, Bernie and Trump supporters had very different worldviews? Did the FBI have such a tough time figuring out this lawyer's leanings from his public statements and the law firm's clients? That said, if someone calls the FBI's anonymous tip line, to they reject the tip if they sense any political leaning? How'd they do with Hunter Biden tips, with Seth Rich reports, with Anthony Weiner reports, with Rudy's claims FBI agents were revolting over Hillary "crimes"?)
Third, did the Trump server *not* send 2,700 pings to the Alfa Bank server, among others? Was this *not* suspicious behavior? If the Trump server was feeding election info to a Russian server through a masked port, how would/should the FBI know (or should they?) Should Sussmann report it? Should he wait for a Republican to report it? Or should he just ignore it, even if it swaps election results?
Fourth, we just spend the last year with Republicans claiming all across the country that Democrats had rigged voting machines, had the dead vote, stolen votes, etc al. And the FBI investigated these reports - and the courts evaluated these claims, enough to reject 60 of 61 court cases, yet still Republican sham audits of various state elections go on. So why should we worry about 1 possibly partisan report of a possible election problem simply reported as an election irregularity with backing info *5 fucking years ago* yet not worry about hundreds of bogus claims with transparently false justification *all this year*? Sussmann is worth following 2 years, but these other election fraudsters don't matter enough because they're Republicans? Or how does it work?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 3:47pm
Marcy takes on "facts" (long detailed post addressing multiple issues from Glenn Greenwald's fever dreams especially)
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/19/glenn-greenwalds-invented-claims-i...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 8:55pm
if you're going to go there, WHADDABOUT:
etc....
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 8:24pm
Aaron Maté's missing homework
(and how Durham misrepresented his case to a Grand Jury)
https://www.emptywheel.net/2021/10/01/in-indictment-accusing-michael-sus...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 1:51am
Would you agree that in U.S. politics the act of proving one side guilty does not prove that the other side was innocent?
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 2:31am
Would you agree that one party making obviously misleading and distorted charges means they obviously have their head up their ass if not seriously up to no good, and that "innocent until proven guilty or at least with substantiated charges" might be an American approach instead of the Soviet/Saudi way of smear and dismember?
Since Durham has prosecutorial immunity, he won't be charged for withholding evidence and lying to a Grand Jury, but realistically he should be, as should his sponsor-in-crime Bill Barr. Remember lawyers are being disbarred for all the fake Kraken election fraud claims.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 2:53am