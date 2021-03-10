Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Texas man in 'boogaloo' movement pleads guilty to firing at police station during Floyd protestBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/03/2021 - 11:54am |
MINNNEAPOLIS — A Texas man who says he is affiliated the anti-government “boogaloo” movement pleaded guilty Thursday to opening fire on a Minneapolis police station last year during civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a self-proclaimed member of the “boogaloo bois,” is accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building.
Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge. A judge ordered a presentence investigation.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/texas-man-boogaloo-movement-pleads-guilty-firing-police-station-floyd-rcna2499
Comments
No surprise to me. Boogaloos and other anti-police anarchists loved that BLM protests were happening and joined them and traveled long distances to them and agitated violence.. They agree totally with the official BLM organization that police should be abolished.
The article states another example, Steven Carrillo, who traveled to the Oakland protests specifically for a chance to kill law enforcement. In my "learning about extremists" threads, I followed another anarchist type guy who traveled from Portland to Kenosha and back again to cause any trouble he could.
Boogaloos are anti-police of all kinds.
To them there's no difference between Minneapolis P.D. or FBI or Homeland Security goons OR CAPITOL HILL POLICE.
And truth be told, that makes more sense than BLM movement! You either want law enforcement and rule of law or you don't! You can't pick and chose which situations you support police cracking down and which you don't.
"Defund" or "abolish" slogans are like saying: hey Boogaloos and other anarchists, come on down.
What did BLM protesters expect, you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas!
Riots and looting draw anarchists like moths to a flame, they think the revolution is upon us. They don;t care if you're left or right, anybody against government is a fellow traveler.
If protest organizers had actually been organized and strictly stuck to a slogan and ethos like "reform policing" and rigorously, loudly and immediately denounced any riots and looting, there wouldn't have been this problem. Grownups with experience of doing it the wrong way in the past, like Al Sharpton, knew better. But many instead made excuses for rioting and looting, or shrugged or even supported it.
If you're thinking this arrest is proof that "outside agitators" caused all the trouble, you're wrong, there were too many perfectly willing to celebrating the burning of that police station in Minneapolis, it's right in that photo. Boogaloos types knew that and were drawn to it, not the other way around.
And there is no way around the fact that Minneapolis government fell for the blackmail ahd disastrously tried defunding, later finding out the majority was against it but too late, very hard to reverse.
If you can't see the link between months of BLM anarchy on the streets of many cities in 2020 and Jan. 6 you are willfully blind. Boogaloos could see the opportunity, weren't blind. "Cry of the unheard" they love that one, and it also conveniently fits Jan. 6 participants conception of themselves, they felt "unheard" by the election and were going to damn well do something about it. There were so many indicators like mayors coming out and announcing "your 'protests' are not welcome here", breaking Starbucks windows accomplishes nothing. Many 2020 BLM protests DURING A PANDEMIC YET were basically anarchist in principle, the chant "fuck Joe Biden" was quite common.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/03/2021 - 3:42pm
How expansive in size is this movement compared with the Proud Boys?
by Orion on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:50am
Nobody knows because it's not a formal group of any kind, it's just anti-police people sharing thoughts and a name on the internet, There does appear to be a lot of disgruntled ex-military involved.
It should be noted that small heavily armed groups often showed up at local BLM events in 2020 in support and caused no trouble. Just like they range from leftie to rightie, they also range from the most violent ex-military cop haters (especially hate Feds) to pretty peaceful extreme libertarian types into self defense rather than relying on cops.
Here's an Aug. 2020 news thread I did on them starting with an excellent NYTimes Magazine article on the movement.
An example: I think loner Tim McVeigh would be very involved with Boogaloos if they had been available to him. Since they weren't he instead went on the gun show circuit to find "friendlies" to chat with about the evils of Federal govt and share conspiracy books like The Turner Diairies.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 1:18am
