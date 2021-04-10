USA TODAY,Oct. 4, updated 2:30 pm

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have apparently all gone down in a major outage.

The social network and the Facebook-owned platforms all stopped working around 11:30 a.m. ET Monday morning according to the site Down Detector. The outage affects nearly 7 billion users between the three platforms.

Users going to Facebook's site saw an error page or an onscreen message that said, "Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can." [....]