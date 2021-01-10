Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
House Democrats delay vote on infrastructure bill after late-night negotiationsBy artappraiser on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 11:14pm |
Centrist Democrats want to pass the $550 billion bill, but progressives want to delay a vote to gain leverage for a larger safety net package.
By Sahil Kapur, Dareh Gregorian, Garrett Haake and Frank Thorp V @ NBCNews.com, Sept. 30
WASHINGTON — House Democrats delayed a planned vote on Thursday on a major infrastructure package, heading home for the night after intra-party fighting hamstrung their ability to pass the legislation.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced after a series of late-night negotiations that the vote was postponed indefinitely as Democrats battle over the way forward on President Joe Biden's agenda.
The party's centrist wing wanted to see the infrastructure bill passed quickly, painting the $550 billion package as a bipartisan win. But the left wing of the party is resisting, arguing the House should delay passing the infrastructure bill to gain leverage over the Senate and force them to pass a larger $3.5 trillion social safety net package.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent hours trying to broker a deal, with lawmakers shuffling in and out of her office, but eventually gave up in the 10 p.m. hour [....]
Comments
Bernie:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 12:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 3:30pm
Manchin responded to WV activists from his yacht
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a37824383/joe-manchin-yacht-activists-reconciliation-bill/
When questioned about her position on the bills that make up the core of the Biden agenda, Sinema gives her position as
"I'm in the Senate" and "I'm by the elevator"
https://www.inquirer.com/columnists/attytood/kyrsten-sinema-blocks-biden-agenda-money-politics-20210930.html
Moderates wanted the two bills separated. Biden says the two bills are bound together
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/01/us/politics/biden-democrats-infrastructure.html
The Progressives are the ones pushing the Biden agenda.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:24am
AOC:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:38am
Interesting, here's what two far left lefties think:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 3:25am
Josh Marshall researched Manchin's houseboat. He really did pay only $220K for it, here's how:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 3:28am