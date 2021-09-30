The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), one of the best sources for medical statistics, published its weekly COVID survey data, revealing that for the week of Sept. 13-22, 70 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Black vaccine rate is virtually identical to the 71 percent of white people who have been at least partially vaccinated. The Hispanic vaccination rate has surpassed both groups at 73 percent.



Polling data is considered to be more reflective of vaccination rates because CDC data is only available for 60 percent of the country but KFF’s data isn’t an outlier. Pew Research’s latest numbers show 70 percent of African Americans are at least partially protected from COVID via the vaccine, with whites at 72 percent, Hispanics at 76 percent and Asian Americans at 94 percent vaccinated. The CDC’s National Immunization Survey found 73 percent of Black adults, 76 percent of white adults, and 78 percent of Hispanic adults are vaccinated.

----------

The article goes on to say that white Republicans and white Evangelicals are the most vaccine resistant