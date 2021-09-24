Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Virginia’s upcoming election pits rural voters against urban ones. Why is there such a divide?By rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 9:21pm |
Virginians have started casting ballots for governor. Recent polls suggest a close race.A Monmouth University poll attributed the tight margin in part to the division between urban and rural Virginia.
In this way, the Virginia race is a microcosm of recent trends. In 2020, urban voters supported Joe Biden 2-to-1, while rural areas backed Donald Trump by the same proportion. This urban-rural divide has expanded dramatically in the past decade, reaching its widest point in the last presidential election. What drives this deepening divide — and will we see it again in next year’s midterm elections? Our research suggests that the answer lies in Americans’ ideas about race.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/09/22/virginias-upcoming-election-pits-rural-voters-against-urban-ones-why-is-there-such-divide/
Comments
Labeling it as being about "race" is the same lazy ass b.s. Just because a lot of Afro-Americans and their urban sub-culture heavily populate urban areas there, doesn't mean it's about color of skin. I remember reading more then one WaPo article about how many surburban areas of Virginia have become very diverse, full of an incredible mix of immigrants with various colors of skin, including African ones.
Yes, lots of rural people don't like urban culture, that's why they live where they do! I am sure they dislike the inside-the-beltway white elite people of D.C. just as much as they dislike urban black culture.
I had elderly aunts that wouldn't dream of going "downtown", I know the syndrome, too much commotion, they might have done it when they were 20-something, but no more after that, no thanks to the tickets to that concert or basketball game, too scary, too crowded, too busy, doesn't matter what color skin people have, they wouldn't like Tokyo either.
Journalists really got to stop using the word "race" unless it's really about people's color of skin and not their culture. "Urban" is not a code word for "race," it's a far more accurate description and word to use than "race".
Edit to add: don't know exactly where he is in the state, but I know ormer Dagblogger Danny Cardwell lives in Virginia and has a very active hobby of taking photos of rural and surburban Virgina landscapes. I have never seen him post a picture favoring any urban subjects, they rarely have people in them at all, maybe horses or other animals, that's it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 4:16pm
P.S. The authors also use the old trope about conservative "gun culture". Well, those type of people may still echo NRA lines about the second amendment. BUT THEY ARE NOT THE ONES USING GUNS EVERYDAY to kill and maim. The gun violence epidemic is clearly, clearly URBAN. Things have really changed on that front. Rural people may support guns but it's a huge number of urban people actually using them everyday! Denial is not a river in Egypt.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 4:22pm
People in Virginia also come from Reston (CIA), Newport News (naval base), other military bases etc where there are a lot of conservative people. It takes a lot of small counties to compete with the biggest, so don't expect that to overwhelm the top:
20<10k is 100k
50 10-30k is 1.2m
20 between 33k and 55k is 880k
12 @ 75k avg is 900k
-----------------------
3.1m out of 8.5, roughly 35%
RankCountyPopulation
1Fairfax County1,145,862
2Prince William County461,423
3Virginia Beach city/county450,201
4Loudoun County395,134
5Chesterfield County343,551
6Henrico County327,535
7Norfolk city/county244,601
8Chesapeake city/county239,982
9Arlington County233,464
10Richmond city/county226,622
11Newport News city/county179,673
12Alexandria city/county157,613
13Stafford County146,773
14Hampton city/county135,041
15Spotsylvania County132,833
16Albemarle County107,405
17Hanover County105,537
18Roanoke city/county99,229
19Montgomery County98,140
20Portsmouth city/county95,097
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 8:48pm
(and they can sometimes have black skin, too!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:13pm
I note the "Blacks for Trump" T-shirts in this shot of his rally today in Perry, Georgia during the speech by Herschel Walker:
Wikipedia on Perry:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 7:16pm
He was up to his old "Independent" tricks, too:
And she found some black friends:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:08pm
sort of goes with my own point. Yglesias, like many other smart lliberal politicos, bascially believes Dems should quit yammering about race and other woke shit because, very simply: few people care except elites! Obama knew this, he was an elite who got it, that any differences are about subcultures and you pander to each subculture's concerns as best you can. He won that way! (I'll remind everyone how it was: he was a black guy with a terrorist name, liberal college degrees, a foreign father, and a hippie mom. And he won the fucking presidency. Twice!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 7:28pm
Biden won despite supporting race and woke stuff
He won the EC 306-232 with 66% of adults casting votes
He won with a Black female VP
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2021/06/30/behind-bidens-2020-victory/
Both Obama and Bill Clinton only received about 39% of the white vote.
Current Democrats seem unable to pass the George Floyd or John Lewis bills.
Manchin and Sinema openly obstruct both bills.
Ignoring race stuff may lead to Democrats losing votes from an important demographic
In the past, Blacks were highly identified with the Republican Party
When Republicans failed to enact civil rights or anti-lynching laws, Blacks fled the Republican Party
Today, the issues are police reform and voting rights
It is hard to see Blacks giving massive support to Republicans, but some may simply elect not to vote
The treatment of Haitians at the border, may create an image that Democrats are not motivated to help Black people.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2021/09/23/either-party-can-win-loyalty-black-voters-moving-forward-heres-how/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 8:27pm
Today, the issues are police reform and voting rights
You say that and BLM says that and The Root says that and several elite progressive white masters say that
BUT I don't see any stats for it.
Manchin and Sinema openly obstruct both bills.
They got elected and represent a constituency of your fellow citizens. And it's a democracy so you have to deal with that and work with it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:02pm
Here is an Post-Ipsos poll heading into the 2020 election
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/black-americans-say-racism-policing-top-issues-for-november-favor-biden-by-huge-margin-post-ipsos-poll-finds/2020/06/24/9143b254-b645-11ea-aca5-ebb63d27e1ff_story.html
Obviously, we are more than a year out from the mid-terms.
If our fellow citizens say that they do not care about issues important to Black citizens, some Black citizens could opt out of the mid-terms.
If Democrats are dismissive and Republicans are hostile, just stay home.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:35pm
Youngkin ties McAuliffe to rising crime rates in new ads @ TheHill.com - 08/16/21 12:38 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 12:22am