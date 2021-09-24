Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Virginia’s upcoming election pits rural voters against urban ones. Why is there such a divide?By rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 9:21pm |
Virginians have started casting ballots for governor. Recent polls suggest a close race.A Monmouth University poll attributed the tight margin in part to the division between urban and rural Virginia.
In this way, the Virginia race is a microcosm of recent trends. In 2020, urban voters supported Joe Biden 2-to-1, while rural areas backed Donald Trump by the same proportion. This urban-rural divide has expanded dramatically in the past decade, reaching its widest point in the last presidential election. What drives this deepening divide — and will we see it again in next year’s midterm elections? Our research suggests that the answer lies in Americans’ ideas about race.
URL:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/09/22/virginias-upcoming-election-pits-rural-voters-against-urban-ones-why-is-there-such-divide/
- Add new comment
- 112 reads
Comments
Labeling it as being about "race" is the same lazy ass b.s. Just because a lot of Afro-Americans and their urban sub-culture heavily populate urban areas there, doesn't mean it's about color of skin. I remember reading more then one WaPo article about how many surburban areas of Virginia have become very diverse, full of an incredible mix of immigrants with various colors of skin, including African ones.
Yes, lots of rural people don't like urban culture, that's why they live where they do! I am sure they dislike the inside-the-beltway white elite people of D.C. just as much as they dislike urban black culture.
I had elderly aunts that wouldn't dream of going "downtown", I know the syndrome, too much commotion, they might have done it when they were 20-something, but no more after that, no thanks to the tickets to that concert or basketball game, too scary, too crowded, too busy, doesn't matter what color skin people have, they wouldn't like Tokyo either.
Journalists really got to stop using the word "race" unless it's really about people's color of skin and not their culture. "Urban" is not a code word for "race," it's a far more accurate description and word to use than "race".
Edit to add: don't know exactly where he is in the state, but I know ormer Dagblogger Danny Cardwell lives in Virginia and has a very active hobby of taking photos of rural and surburban Virgina landscapes. I have never seen him post a picture favoring any urban subjects, they rarely have people in them at all, maybe horses or other animals, that's it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 4:16pm
P.S. The authors also use the old trope about conservative "gun culture". Well, those type of people may still echo NRA lines about the second amendment. BUT THEY ARE NOT THE ONES USING GUNS EVERYDAY to kill and maim. The gun violence epidemic is clearly, clearly URBAN. Things have really changed on that front. Rural people may support guns but it's a huge number of urban people actually using them everyday! Denial is not a river in Egypt.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 4:22pm