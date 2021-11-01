Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Talk-radio owner orders conservative hosts to temper election fraud rhetoricBy artappraiser on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 6:55pm |
By Paul Farhi @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 11
After months of stoking anger about alleged election fraud, one of America’s largest talk-radio companies has decided on an abrupt change of direction.
Cumulus Media, which employs some of the most popular right-leaning talk-radio hosts in the United States, has told its on-air personalities to stop suggesting that the election was stolen from President Trump — or else face termination.
A Cumulus executive issued the directive on Wednesday, just as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s election victory and an angry mob of Trump supporters marched on the Capitol, overwhelmed police and briefly occupied the building, terrorizing lawmakers and leading to the deaths of five people [....]
Comments
there really is big anti-Trump culture change along these lines going on (whether it holds is another question).
I've noted lots of examples with a snowballing effect in two threads
I haven't seen any evidence of this trend abating, it's growing apace. The amazing thing is that there seem to be few grifter contrarian types looking to prosper off marketing to the damned, basically right now they have no where to go in "respectful" society (Not all good, does set them up further to present themselves as persecuted victims of the elites and "the man".)
Interestingly Murdoch/Fox was actually an early adopter as far as cracking down on the election conspiracizing I had a thread on that too, with some related media business reactions, but there's chaos on that right now after Jan. 6, they're all confused on coming up with alternate lies to splain: what happened.
[edit to change social media thread link to the most current]
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 9:07pm
this particular development is NO SMALL THING, Jim Carrey rightly points out:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 7:54pm
oh wait, my bad, I forgot, Newsmax is definitely a major grifter company going after the Trumpie market:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 9:32pm
When fascist movents have taken off elsewhere, they had no problem taking on conservative religious or political groups when they didn't cooperate with what they sought after. The Catholic Church has been a frequent target of death squads. When you really think the whole system was against you, censorship just validates that persecution complex.
by Orion on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 8:12am
from Forbes coverage by Jack Brewster "Stop Disputing Biden’s Election Win Or Be Terminated, Radio Chain Tells Conservative Talk-Show Hosts"
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 10:13pm
Mark Levin is really painful to listen to.
by Orion on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 8:11am
Heh I always felt that too! Way back, way before even the Obama presidency, always always an extremely painful listen. One of the worst. His only talent is incitement! Even just his intonation.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 8:18am
Terrible, but it seems GOP in general won't be the cash crop we are used to: https://youtu.be/1q1jqbJM2v4
by Orion on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 8:20am
Philip Bump of WaPo has got Mark Levin's number, which is basically "nice gig if you can get it,. getting paid for ranting whatever you can think up alongside name calling":
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 11:17pm
two very different people interestingly opine that to their surprise, TikToK seems to be a uniter, not a divider:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 8:24am