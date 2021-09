Heavy gunfire was heard in the capital of Guinea on Sunday, and then a colonel announced on state television that he’d suspended the Constitution. https://t.co/uHJi4SHY47 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2021

Comes to mind: does anyone in the U.S., much less on Dagblog, care about Africa? It's a whole continent. Far from not being involved with it, the U.S. military has a whole command devoted to it. But everyone's only got a opinion about little ol' Afghanistan.