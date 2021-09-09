Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Taking a seat to fight crime in Black neighborhoodsBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 9:02am |
Opinion: We’re ‘interrupting violence’ in Minneapolis, one lawn chair at a time
On May 28, Gloria Howard, an elder with Shiloh Temple, opened a lawn chair and sat down on one of the most dangerous street corners in North Minneapolis. Every day since, as part of the 21 Days of Peace community organizing project, she and others like her in our city have sat on street corners that are threatened by violence. Through the simple act of publicly taking a seat — staking their claim to a peaceful neighborhood by interrupting violence — they have undoubtedly saved lives.
The campaign began after three children were shot in Minneapolis over a period of a few weeks this spring: 6-year-old Aniya Allen, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. Aniya and Trinity died; Ladavionne was critically injured.
- Add new comment
- 1278 reads
Comments
Are people sitting out til 3-4 a.m.? I have a feeling this is another self-congratulatory piece that ignores the actual numbers.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 1:01pm
From the WaPo article
We will see how the project works out long term.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 7:23pm
Was there something relevant you were quoting back? I read the article twice - it still doesn't give usable/believable stats for effectiveness, nor any idea how much sitting they do after midnight. In short, high on self-promotion, low on actual details.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 7:48pm
It is in the early phase.
Try to keep up.
Like waiting for ivermectin data.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 8:04pm
Like street therapists you mean - why didn't you say so?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 9:50pm
A Republican connected 501c lobbying group connected with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has threatened a lawsuit over the Minneapolis group for using lawn chairs on sidewalks. The group asserts it is not only a threat to American families and tradition, a thinly veiled partisan attack by liberals on workers in the lawn care industry, and a slippery slope to more mask 'Pelosi tactics' by the Democrats, but may end with street by street gun confiscation.
by NCD on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 5:30pm
The 2nd Amendment makes no mention of lawn implements, only guns. Next thing you know they'll be breaking out coolers and sunscreen, making a mockery of gun rights and 2A protections. If kids want to maraud with pistols and semi-autimatics, it's their Constitutional right and duty to do so. The Founding Fathers made no provision for being a pussy and running away from gunfire - from Bunker Hill on, they made it clear - "don't shoot till you see the Whites' eyes" - that this was stand up and be counted time. Did we run away when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hardly - we got out our handhelds and hunting rifles and drove them Nazis into the sea like that flag photo at Iwo Jemima.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 6:49pm
If I were the website editor, I'd put a cross-link to this July 2020 WaPo article just for, you know, balance.
(That's the only one I could find easily-and it happened to be at WaPo-but I know I've posted more than one this year; it's a great thing to do, but it's actually not the safest volunteer job. Neighborhood gangs especially don't cotton to that sort of thing. Everybody doesn't have a good heart and thinks talking will get them what they want, go figure.Especially those raised without any guidance. And even then, check this story out,just a nice boy taken to beheading traitors with a machete when he's with his gang. It's important for a sub-culture to show disapproval, for sure, it's a step-look at the "new Taliban" not thrilled with ISIS behavior. tThe problem is those who want to instill fear.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 3:42am
the reality of the last day:
and oh look, politics:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 4:05am
to get a more complete picture of what kind of crime we are talking about, let's just throw in some of the news that "MN Crime" has added about Minneapolis/St. Paul and surrounding burbs in Hennepin County. following the above
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/11/2021 - 10:51am
I was reminded last night that anti-violence groups are not as new and unusual as this WaPo article makes them sound -- for instance, here is an article on a bunch of them in Chicago --
BY this curious interchange between Pastor Donovan Price, who is one of them and very well-known, and Spot News who is one of the main reliable chroniclers of police radio in Chicago, so much so that he knows all the dispatchers personally, and is a scrupulously accurate recorder
on this Twitter thread by a Chicago crime follower claiming that a Shot Spotter recorded 30 rounds being shot off:
The discussion suggests to me that those who seriously follow crime in Chicago consider Pastor Donovan a dilettante and opportunist who cannot be trusted because he is into pushing an agenda.rather than accuracy. And therefore they might have a cynical attitude towards the Pastor being able to accomplish anything real and will stick with police instead, thank you very much but no thank you.
Just pointing it out
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/11/2021 - 10:26am