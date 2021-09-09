Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
By rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 9:02am
Opinion: We’re ‘interrupting violence’ in Minneapolis, one lawn chair at a time
On May 28, Gloria Howard, an elder with Shiloh Temple, opened a lawn chair and sat down on one of the most dangerous street corners in North Minneapolis. Every day since, as part of the 21 Days of Peace community organizing project, she and others like her in our city have sat on street corners that are threatened by violence. Through the simple act of publicly taking a seat — staking their claim to a peaceful neighborhood by interrupting violence — they have undoubtedly saved lives.
The campaign began after three children were shot in Minneapolis over a period of a few weeks this spring: 6-year-old Aniya Allen, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. Aniya and Trinity died; Ladavionne was critically injured.
Comments
Are people sitting out til 3-4 a.m.? I have a feeling this is another self-congratulatory piece that ignores the actual numbers.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 1:01pm
From the WaPo article
We will see how the project works out long term.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 7:23pm
Was there something relevant you were quoting back? I read the article twice - it still doesn't give usable/believable stats for effectiveness, nor any idea how much sitting they do after midnight. In short, high on self-promotion, low on actual details.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 7:48pm
It is in the early phase.
Try to keep up.
Like waiting for ivermectin data.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 8:04pm
A Republican connected 501c lobbying group connected with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has threatened a lawsuit over the Minneapolis group for using lawn chairs on sidewalks. The group asserts it is not only a threat to American families and tradition, a thinly veiled partisan attack by liberals on workers in the lawn care industry, and a slippery slope to more mask 'Pelosi tactics' by the Democrats, but may end with street by street gun confiscation.
by NCD on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 5:30pm
The 2nd Amendment makes no mention of lawn implements, only guns. Next thing you know they'll be breaking out coolers and sunscreen, making a mockery of gun rights and 2A protections. If kids want to maraud with pistols and semi-autimatics, it's their Constitutional right and duty to do so. The Founding Fathers made no provision for being a pussy and running away from gunfire - from Bunker Hill on, they made it clear - "don't shoot till you see the Whites' eyes" - that this was stand up and be counted time. Did we run away when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hardly - we got out our handhelds and hunting rifles and drove them Nazis into the sea like that flag photo at Iwo Jemima.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 6:49pm