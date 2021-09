@ AfricaNew.com, Last updated: 11 hours ago, 1 MINUTE VIDEO @ THE LINK, including use of dolls

Cubans pray to the Virgin of Regla for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, as cases and deaths skyrocket in the Caribbean country. On September 7 each year, many Cubans pray to the Virgin of Regla, which is syncretised with the Orisha (spirit) Yemaya in Santeria, an African diasporic religion that developed in Cuba.