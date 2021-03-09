The “ QAnon Shaman ” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection . Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever.

Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin , pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him.

While six initial charges against him could have landed the Phoenix, Arizona, native in prison for upwards of 28 years, the plea deal he struck with feds now for the singular charge means he will face far less. Prosecutors now say that Chansley faces up to 51 months in prison.

During the Friday plea hearing, Chansley’s defense attorney insisted that his client—who quickly emerged as the face of the Capitol riot—was no longer a Trump-sympathizing conspiracy theorist. Now, Al Watkins told Judge Royce C. Lamberth, Chansley wants a second chance after showing “a great deal of astuteness during the review” of the plea agreement.

“I am very appreciative for the court’s willingness to have me and my mental vulnerabilities evaluated,” Chansley said after Lamberth said he has determined him mentally competent.