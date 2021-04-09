Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Expert Backs NCD on Drone Strike, BBCBy NCD on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 6:59pm |
"One expert, Brian Castner of Amnesty International, said the visual evidence led him to believe this was a single strike, followed by a fire in the car itself, and possibly the explosion of a fuel tank in a neighbouring vehicle.
"I have not seen evidence of a secondary blast," he told us. "If there had been a significant secondary explosion, I would have expected to see much more damage in a confined space."
He said there appeared to be only light fragmentation damage on the adjacent vehicle and on the walls of nearby buildings. He also points out that the black smoke that can be seen rising in a video filmed from nearby, is consistent with a petrol fire from a vehicle."
BBC: "We've asked the US Department of Defense to clarify what explosives they think were in the vehicle and who exactly the target was, but have not so far had a response."
From the link. Where has the US press been on noting the obvious evidence from photos at the scene?
Nothing has changed with either our submissive media or top administration officials telling blatant lies.
by NCD on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 7:21pm
If disputing damage results of drone strikes against ISIS are of great interest to you, it looks like you are going to be busy, as it looks like there are no plans to stop the drone warfare against ISIS in Afghanistan and elsewhere and it's going to go on apace
Just sayin.
Also if anyone thinks there are no Americans of the CIA variety left in Afghanistan, I've got a number of flooded highway properties to sell them
I won't be surprised if it works out like this: somewhat "friendly" but often duplicitous Taliban signal to NATO or U.S.that there's an ISIS cell here there or everywhere. CIA agent's job is to sorta trust but verify, cause it might not be true and Taliban might be telling you someone from Panjshir resistance is "ISIS".
While this is nasty work, it was also the kind of nasty work that was missing in Mullah Omar's Afghanistan, where we just shrugged at all variety of anti-western jihadists setting up camp there as if "they are goofballs who can never hurt us".
Also been there done that with U.S. trusting Pakistan on what's going on in the neighborhood...especially after long time fugitive Osama Bin Laden had a nice little compound setup 3/4 mile from a Pakistani military academy for years while the U.S. was looking for him.
Actually our Intel people all grapple all the time with the same problems when dealing with "extremists" of all kinds. If they want to try to do preventive work rather than prosecution after an act of attack actually occurs, everything is not always going to be on the up and up, that's just the way preventive crystal balling works. Like it or not. It's always like this in preventive action: are they are real threat or a joke hurling threats that are just bravado? Or are they doing a double cross and setting you up to kill innocents that happen to be people they don't like.
You can always ignore it all and you can also end up in like, an official government report for all eternity as the people who didn't stop a Saudi national from suspiciously taking flight lessons in FL, didn't see "all signals flashing red".
I for one would never take such a job, it's like playing god. (I do think more people have sympathy after the show "Homeland" was such a success for so many seasons.).
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 11:16pm
Biden has lied so much on this 'ending forever wars' exit fiasco I don't bother reading what he or his administration says anymore about anything, he is becoming a bit like Trump for me in that respect.
This drone strike was the most negligent/criminal of any I am aware of in US drone history, and all they have is Milley calling it "righteous" after a single softball question from a submissive reporter playing the role of the 'truth seeking' free press.
It killed 7 small children and 2 men who both were apparently eligible for visas. There was no bomb and no threat eliminated.
Particularly disgusting is they pulled the trigger too fast, just to make Biden look 'tough' and distract from his self inflicted fiasco. It was our last heinous act there before reverting some millions of people who trusted us back into Taliban hell, and I blame Biden for clearly not giving a damn about those kids killed, the 'investigation' is a sham, just as Biden wants.
by NCD on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 12:16am
Enjoy your Talibiden outrage - considering the US Covid and shooting deaths along with the abortion/Supreme Court crisis, some of us are rather apathetic about the mistake in intelligence/misfiring & airport suicide bombing that were bound to happen. Sure, he's making some mistakes, some of that bravado or whatever is normal foreign policy bullshit. I didn't expect that much from Joe, but I'm also happy for him to steer away from Afghanistan and other unwinnable landscapes. Only so many hours in the day.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 12:59am
Jeff's a good source
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 11:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 11:59pm
Biden is in full political survival mode. Boosting his own ratings wil! dominate everything he and his administration says or does, or lies about.
by NCD on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 12:13am
I think you are a bit hard on Biden for his actions in this particular incidence, especially if you are willing to grade on a curve. Possibly the end could have been handled more successfully but any course decided on had its gambles and possible worse outcomes. When was the last time that a major military venture by the U.S. went well and demonstrated skill, efficiency, and competence? Biden must have made some deal with the Taliban to get the last plane out of the last place where the defeated American troops were corraled. He did so and the last plane was ALLOWED to leave under protection without, at the very least, getting its tires slashed as it taxied away with the last planeload of American troops whose security, to whatever level it could be provided, came from the Taliban, one of the forces that had combined to defeat them after twenty years of fighting. Perfect security was not possible. Thirteen more Americans died in an attempt to leave with as few casualties as possible, [after a few thousand died in an impossible 20 year quest] but the last airplane full of military personal, soldiers who were in that instance powerless to defend themselves, did get away. America somewhat saved face and internal political termoil to a hugely greater extent than if it had been grounded, or worse shot down, as it tried to leave and a great many more had died.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 1:51am
Agree, you are 100% correct. Biden was at the mercy of the Taliban, due to his rush to get out.
It would have been safer for Biden's presidency, and his ability to get the big stuff passed into law, to haggle after his inauguration with the Taliban, perhaps if necessary, send in a few thousand more troops, or at least threaten to, and delay departure until winter, the end of the 'fighting season'. And the end of Biden's first year.
Why Biden/anyone thought Ghani was a reliable dedicated leader in the fight against the Taliban is a mystery, but after 20 years there, Afghan politics and customs were still an enigma to our leaders.
by NCD on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 12:51pm
Threaten the Taliban for what - to stay another 6 months? 2nd prize *2* weeks in Philadelphia. And if Taliban pulls off several attacks that kill 20 soldiers at a time? Hardly an up side.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 4:42pm
Interesting Sept. 5 article that addresses the very common knowledge of "blowback" caused by drone strikes
at the same time, it's more focused on the conumdrum of dealing with violent extremists
Is excerpted from the forthcoming book HOME, LAND, SECURITY: Deradicalization and the Journey Back from Extremism by Carla Power. Power's first book, If the Oceans Were Ink, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 1:23pm