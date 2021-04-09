Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Expert Backs NCD on Drone Strike, BBCBy NCD on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 6:59pm |
"One expert, Brian Castner of Amnesty International, said the visual evidence led him to believe this was a single strike, followed by a fire in the car itself, and possibly the explosion of a fuel tank in a neighbouring vehicle.
"I have not seen evidence of a secondary blast," he told us. "If there had been a significant secondary explosion, I would have expected to see much more damage in a confined space."
He said there appeared to be only light fragmentation damage on the adjacent vehicle and on the walls of nearby buildings. He also points out that the black smoke that can be seen rising in a video filmed from nearby, is consistent with a petrol fire from a vehicle."
BBC: "We've asked the US Department of Defense to clarify what explosives they think were in the vehicle and who exactly the target was, but have not so far had a response."
From the link. Where has the US press been on noting the obvious evidence from photos at the scene?
Nothing has changed with either our submissive media or top administration officials telling blatant lies.
by NCD on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 7:21pm
If disputing damage results of drone strikes against ISIS are of great interest to you, it looks like you are going to be busy, as it looks like there are no plans to stop the drone warfare against ISIS in Afghanistan and elsewhere and it's going to go on apace
Just sayin.
Also if anyone thinks there are no Americans of the CIA variety left in Afghanistan, I've got a number of flooded highway properties to sell them
I won't be surprised if it works out like this: somewhat "friendly" but often duplicitous Taliban signal to NATO or U.S.that there's an ISIS cell here there or everywhere. CIA agent's job is to sorta trust but verify, cause it might not be true and Taliban might be telling you someone from Panjshir resistance is "ISIS".
While this is nasty work, it was also the kind of nasty work that was missing in Mullah Omar's Afghanistan, where we just shrugged at all variety of anti-western jihadists setting up camp there as if "they are goofballs who can never hurt us".
Also been there done that with U.S. trusting Pakistan on what's going on in the neighborhood...especially after long time fugitive Osama Bin Laden had a nice little compound setup 3/4 mile from a Pakistani military academy for years while the U.S. was looking for him.
Actually our Intel people all grapple all the time with the same problems when dealing with "extremists" of all kinds. If they want to try to do preventive work rather than prosecution after an act of attack actually occurs, everything is not always going to be on the up and up, that's just the way preventive crystal balling works. Like it or not. It's always like this in preventive action: are they are real threat or a joke hurling threats that are just bravado? Or are they doing a double cross and setting you up to kill innocents that happen to be people they don't like.
You can always ignore it all and you can also end up in like, an official government report for all eternity as the people who didn't stop a Saudi national from suspiciously taking flight lessons in FL, didn't see "all signals flashing red".
I for one would never take such a job, it's like playing god. (I do think more people have sympathy after the show "Homeland" was such a success for so many seasons.).
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 11:16pm
Biden has lied so much on this 'ending forever wars' exit fiasco I don't bother reading what he or his administration says anymore about anything, he is becoming a bit like Trump for me in that respect.
This drone strike was the most negligent/criminal of any I am aware of in US drone history, and all they have is Milley calling it "righteous" after a single softball question from a submissive reporter playing the role of the 'truth seeking' free press.
It killed 7 small children and 2 men who both were apparently eligible for visas. There was no bomb and no threat eliminated.
Particularly disgusting is they pulled the trigger too fast, just to make Biden look 'tough' and distract from his self inflicted fiasco. It was our last heinous act there before reverting some millions of people who trusted us back into Taliban hell, and I blame Biden for clearly not giving a damn about those kids killed, the 'investigation' is a sham, just as Biden wants.
by NCD on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 12:16am
Jeff's a good source
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 11:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 11:59pm
Biden is in full political survival mode. Boosting his own ratings wil! dominate everything he and his administration says or does, or lies about.
by NCD on Sun, 09/05/2021 - 12:13am