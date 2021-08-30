Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
US ISIS-k Strike Killed 10 in Charity Worker FamilyBy NCD on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 12:20pm |
Biden's exit fiasco topped off by the Pentagon lying about hit by a US drone strike they claimed was on a ISIS-k suicide bomber. The hit was at the home of a man who had just dropped off collegues from Nutrition and Education International, a California based charity. Strike killed 10, including the man and 6 children. Pentagon in self praise mode over the incident: "No military on the face of the earth works harder to avoid civilian casualties than the United States military."
Hours after a U.S. military drone strike in Kabul on Sunday, Defense Department officials said that it had blown up a vehicle laden with explosives, eliminating a threat ....from ISIS-k ..... at a family home in Kabul on Monday, survivors and neighbors said the strike had killed 10 people, including seven children, an aid worker for an American charity organization and a contractor with the U.S. military.
Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for the charity organization Nutrition and Education International, was on his way home from work after dropping off colleagues on Sunday evening, according to relatives and colleagues interviewed in Kabul.
- Add new comment
- 272 reads
Comments
reporting on this story seems very fleshed out, yet the NYTimes still felt this caveat emptor was necessary
Journalists on the scene for The New York Times were unable to independently verify the family’s account.
just pointing that out
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 6:49pm
I trust the family more than the Pentagon, some NGOs are investigating. One would hope this will kill Biden's "over the horizon terrorist control" nonsense. It's a helluva way to wind up this fiasco of a war and fiasco of an exit, which put huge sacrifice and risk on the troops, while our political and military leadership set us and Afghans up for failure.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/30/world/asia/afghanistan-drone-attack-I...
....the car with the charity worker and US translator, and kids, was the one hit. The only other car, an SUV, in the driveway was also the families car. The SUV had no one in it and although set on fire and windows blown out, it's metal roof and car body were intact with no sign of an internal bomb explosion.
No ISIS member or driver living or dead was identified. The car hit had just returned from the charity headquarters.
by NCD on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 7:21pm
three versions recounted in this excerpt from The Guardian's most recent article
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 7:55pm
US officials are in CYA mode. There was unquetionably no car bomb, which run 1000 lbs and up, of high explosive.
Ground floor green door in picture above was not ven blown off, not to mention walls damaged/blown to bits, and old stucco is undamaged, 2nd floor patio sunshade undisturbed, see WaPo article or my blog.
Drone missiles are specially made just to kill people in target vehicles, explosive amount is a tiny fractuon of a car bomb.
by NCD on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 10:26pm