Biden's exit fiasco topped off by the Pentagon lying about hit by a US drone strike they claimed was on a ISIS-k suicide bomber. The hit was at the home of a man who had just dropped off collegues from Nutrition and Education International, a California based charity. Strike killed 10, including the man and 6 children. Pentagon in self praise mode over the incident: "No military on the face of the earth works harder to avoid civilian casualties than the United States military."

Hours after a U.S. military drone strike in Kabul on Sunday, Defense Department officials said that it had blown up a vehicle laden with explosives, eliminating a threat ....from ISIS-k ..... at a family home in Kabul on Monday, survivors and neighbors said the strike had killed 10 people, including seven children, an aid worker for an American charity organization and a contractor with the U.S. military.

Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for the charity organization Nutrition and Education International, was on his way home from work after dropping off colleagues on Sunday evening, according to relatives and colleagues interviewed in Kabul.